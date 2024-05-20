MGP Hires Vice President of Investor Relations

ATCHISON, Kan., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGP Ingredients, Inc., (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of branded and distilled spirits as well as food ingredient solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Amit Sharma as its Vice President of Investor Relations. This strategic addition to our leadership team underscores our commitment to enhancing communication with our investors and stakeholders, and to strengthening our overall investor relations strategy.

Sharma brings over 18 years of experience in investor relations and financial communications. He recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Hostess Brands [NASDAQ: TWNK], where he successfully led efforts to improve investor engagement and drive shareholder value prior to the company's acquisition by JM Smucker. Prior to that, he spent more than 15 years as a sell-side analyst covering the consumer food and beverage industries.

In his new role, Sharma will oversee all aspects of our investor relations program, including developing and executing strategies to effectively communicate our company's vision, performance, and growth prospects to the investment community. He will work closely with our leadership team to ensure that our investors are well-informed as we continue to build strong, trust-based relationships with our shareholders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amit to our team," said David Bratcher, CEO and President of MGP Ingredients. "His extensive experience and proven track record in investor relations will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives and enhance our communication with the financial community."

Commenting on this addition, Brandon Gall, CFO and Vice President of Finance of MGP said, "I am excited for Amit to join us at this pivotal time in our growth journey. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen our investor relations function and to contribute to the company's continued success."

Sharma earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Delhi University in New Delhi, India, an MBA from Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in NYC, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About MGP

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium branded and distilled spirits, as well as food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP's offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With distilleries in Kentucky and Indiana, and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP's branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer, and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates, and business partners. Luxco's award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson, and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey, and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico, and Dos Primos; and the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope Bourbon, Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Green Hat Gin, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional, and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We're devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

