MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company's Branded Portfolio

"With Rossville Union we deliver two unique, perfectly-balanced rye whiskeys that shows our distilling and blending expertise and character – at its boldest," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP Ingredients. "Rossville Union is crafted in the heart of rye whiskey country, in one of the most storied distilleries in the nation that has been in continuous production for almost two centuries."

Rossville Union is available in two expressions: Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey and Rossville Union Master Crafted Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey. In keeping with the historic legacy of the brand, the bottle design is a flask shape molded in an apothecary style with the Rossville Union name and "1847" distillery-of-origin date embossed into the glass. Both products are expertly blended from the extensive barrel reserves at MGP Ingredients, a distinction which is cited on the label with the number of "barrels used" in each release, notably 159 for Master Crafted and 83 barrels for Barrel Proof.

Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey offers a balance of sweet oak with rye spice. Aged at least four years, this crafted rye delivers a sweet caramel nose, a fruit forward palate and a smoky, spicy body that finishes clean. At 94 proof, Rossville Union Master Crafted is perfect on the rocks or in cocktails. The singular craftsmanship of the Masters of Rye takes centerstage with Rossville Union Master Crafted Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey. Drawn from 83 of the distillery's finest barrel reserves, Barrel Proof over-delivers with a spicy, vanilla nose, wood and caramel notes, and an exceptionally balanced oak and spice finish. Boldly bottled at 112.6 proof, Rossville Union Barrel Proof is a full, but balanced cask-strength rye whiskey experience, crafted to enjoy neat, on the rocks or with a splash of water.

Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey retails for $39.99 per 750-ml bottle. Rossville Union Master Crafted Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey is available for $69.99 per 750-ml bottle. Both products will launch in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin as of June 2018.

Learn more: rossvilleunion.com, @rossvilleunion (Twitter), /rossvilleunion (Facebook and Instagram)

Rossville Distillery, Lawrenceburg, IN. Sip Masterfully, But Responsibly.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgp-ingredients-launches-rossville-union-master-crafted-straight-rye-whiskey-adding-to-the-companys-branded-portfolio-300645507.html

SOURCE MGP Ingredients