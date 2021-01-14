MGP Launches 2021 George Remus® Bourbon Single Barrel Program

"The Remus Family of Bourbon Whiskies exemplifies MGP's expertise in distilling, aging and blending. Our Single Barrel program offers an exciting complement to our Bourbon portfolio and allows us to showcase our historic high-rye mash bills," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP. "We're thrilled to expand this year's program with a renewed commitment to support our partners with marketing support tailored to reach the most discriminating Bourbon consumers."

Bottled annually, the George Remus Single Barrel Bourbon will be shipped to each participating retailer by September 2021, to coincide with National Bourbon Month. Partners can also "Order the Barrel" to proudly display their custom-stenciled private selections.

About George Remus® Straight Bourbon Whiskey

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is crafted by MGP at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of Bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Remus Repeal Reserve Series IV is crafted from 2008 reserve Bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $84.99/750-ml). Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, Twitter (@GeorgeRemus), Facebook and Instagram (@GeorgeRemusBourbon). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled in Washington, D.C., and distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

