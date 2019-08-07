MGP Launches Rossville Union Barrel Select Campaign

"Rossville Union Barrel Select combines two of our greatest strengths: first, our longstanding history of making great ryes in historic Lawrenceburg, and second, our exceptional blending expertise," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP. "Rossville Union Barrel Select allows us to offer a one-of-a-kind solution for accounts to select the perfect mingling and custom bottling for their customers. We're thrilled that this new program coincides with the first anniversary of Rossville Union, and caps a year that has exceeded our expectations for Rossville Union."

Named after the founding distillery in Lawrenceburg, Rossville Union represents a historic return to the home of crafted rye whiskey and honors a spirited tradition that dates back more than 170 years in America's original "Whiskey City." Known as the "Masters of Rye," the expert distillery team in Lawrenceburg brings generations of artistry, heritage and passion to the making of the highest quality rye whiskey.

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by decades of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Rossville Union is available in two expressions: Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey and Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey. For nearly 200 years, Lawrenceburg's master distillers and blenders have been making original handcrafted rye blends in one of America's last Prohibition-era distilleries. In keeping with the historic legacy of the brand, the bottle design is a flask shape molded in an apothecary style with the Rossville Union name and "1847" distillery-of-origin date embossed into the glass. Both products are expertly blended from the extensive barrel reserves at MGP, a distinction which is cited on the label with the number of "barrels used" in each release, notably 159 for Master Crafted and 83 barrels for Barrel Proof.

Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey offers a balance of sweet oak with rye spice aged. The number of barrels used to make Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey is hand-written on every bottle (the current release was sourced from 159 barrels). Aged five to seven years, this crafted rye delivers a sweet caramel nose, a fruit forward palate and a smoky, spicy body that finishes clean. At 94-proof, Rossville Union Master Crafted is perfect on the rocks or in cocktails. The singular craftsmanship of the Masters of Rye takes centerstage with Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey. Drawn from the best and oldest barrel reserves in the distillery, Barrel Proof over-delivers with a spicy, vanilla nose, profound wood and caramel notes, and an exceptionally balanced spice finish. Bottled at 112.6-proof, Barrel Proof is a full, but balanced cask-strength rye whiskey experience, crafted to enjoy neat, on the rocks or with a splash of water. Rossville Union is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. Learn more: RossvilleUnion.com, or join us on social @RossvilleUnion (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram). Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey is offered at a suggested retail of $39.99; 94 Proof/47% ALC/VOL. Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey is available for $69.99 per 750-ml bottle. Rossville Distillery, Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Sip Masterfully, But Responsibly.

