(MGPI) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into MGP Ingredients; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against MGP Ingredients, Inc. ("MGP or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGPI) for violations of federal securities laws.

On January 17, 2020, MGP announced that it expects to miss previously forecasted sales and earnings guidance. Just on last quarter's conference call, the Company's CEO stated when referring to full-year results, "so we feel very good about that outlook. And that's why we're so confident in our ability to reconfirm our guidance."

Following this news, MGP stock was trading down over 27% in early morning trading.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

