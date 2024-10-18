MGSD Begins Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maitong Sunshine Cultural Development Co., Limited (OTCQB: MGSD, the "Company") today announced that the Company begins trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market, a mid-tier market operated by the OTC Markets, Inc. Trading on OTCQB® Venture Market is designed to provide current and future U.S. based shareholders with greater access to and ease of trading in the Company's shares. Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 Quotes for Maitong Sunshine Cultural Development Co., Limited common shares on：www.otcmarkets.com

Huang Fang, President and CEO of MGSD, stated, "We are pleased to announce that we begin trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market, effective on October 18, 2024. We have been looking forward to expanding our market exposure and increasing investor access. We believe Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market is an important milestone for companies and investors. We will continue to update our shareholders on our progress."

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 12,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, they connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. They also enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Maitong Sunshine Cultural Development Co., Limited:

Maitong Sunshine Cultural Development Co., Limited through its operating subsidiary, which is headquartered in Beijing of China, is engaged in the business of providing cultural tourism, art exhibitions service and sale of Chinese cultural and creative products.

The founding team has many years of entrepreneurial experience and experience in the education and cultural industry. With years of experience in education and cultural industry, the team has rich experience and accumulated a large number of customer resources. The team has maintained cooperative relations with more than 300 art training institutions and more than 200 kindergartens, linked 500,000 families and 1 million customers. Combined with the rapid development trend of the current culture and tourism industry, the team will transform resources in the cultural tourism industry and create an excellent cultural travel service provider.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The OTC Markets Group, Inc. has not approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Contact: [email protected]

Maitong Sunshine Cultural Development Co., Limited

www.maitongsunshine.com

