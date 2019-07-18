MGT Capital Orders 1,100 Next Generation Bitmain Miners

DURHAM, N.C., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) today provided the following update to investors.

On July 16, 2019, MGT ordered 1,100 Bitmain S17 Antminers from Bitmain, expected to ship from Malaysia in October 2019 without Chinese tariffs. Each miner is rated at a maximum 56 Th/s, allowing for over 60 Ph/s in computing strength. Each miner uses 2,860 W of electricity per hour, allowing for much greater efficiency compared to the Company's current inventory of Bitmain S9 miners. The total load capacity should slightly exceed 3.1 MW and is expected to be accommodated in LaFayette, GA.

About MGT Capital Investments, Inc.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) is a U.S.- based Bitcoin miner with operations at hosted facilities in Colorado and Ohio. The Company has begun construction of an owned facility in Georgia as it pursues an expansion model to secure low cost power and grow its crypto assets.

