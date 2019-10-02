MGT Capital Provides Operating Update

DURHAM, N.C, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) today provided an operating update to investors.

Executing on its strategy to consolidate its Bitcoin mining activities in Company wholly owned and managed facilities, MGT announces the following milestones.

The Company has begun Bitcoin mining at its fully owned and operated facility in LaFayette, GA. While we await delivery of our previously ordered next generation miners from Bitmain, we have begun mining using a newly designed container solution with a capacity of 456 Bitmain S9 miners. In addition to energizing the first transformer to power this first container, phase one of the site is on track and on budget. Most property improvements, such as access roads, security fencing and underground high voltage electrical feeder lines are at or near completion. The other four transformers are on site along with the associated concrete vaults and pads.

Our agreements with third-party hosting facilities have been reduced to 1,200 S9 miners in Colorado Springs, and a location in Coshocton, Ohio, where MGT operates 576 S9 miners housed in the first production model of the Pod5ive container. After two months of use, the performance of the Pod5ive has been proven consistent and productive. As a result, MGT has ordered two Pod5ive containers designed for the new S17 miners for delivery to LaFayette.

We have also terminated all third-party management agreements in order to increase the transparency and simplicity of our operating results. Lastly, with the Difficulty Rate ramping up, the Company has been selling its inventory of S9 miners, rather than enter into short term uneconomic hosting arrangements. To date, we have sold approximately 2,000 units.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) is a U.S.- based Bitcoin miner with operations at an owned facility in Georgia and two hosted facilities. The Company continues construction in Georgia to pursue expansion with low cost power.

