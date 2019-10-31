MGT Capital Provides Operating Update

This purchase of the S17 Pro's is in addition to the previously announced purchase of 1,100 S17 Antminers with a stated hash rate of 53 Th/s per machine. The Company expects delivery of that batch prior to mid-December of this year. The containers to house these 1,100 miners include two Pod5ive containers and are expected onsite by the end of November 2019. Due to contractual provisions of this S17 order, MGT took advantage of a material price reduction, and chose to allocate some of that savings to the new order of S17 Pro's.

As previously disclosed earlier this month, the Company began Bitcoin mining at its fully owned and operated facility in LaFayette using a newly designed container solution with company owned Bitmain S9 miners. All five transformers are set on concrete vaults, hooked up to underground high voltage electrical feeder lines from the nearby substation, and are ready to energize when the mining equipment is received. With Phase I of the site substantially completed, MGT currently has total load capacity from these five transformers of 12.5 MW.

Including some other modest equipment already purchased, MGT projects a total of 1,475 new generation Bitcoin miners to be in operation at year end 2019. The machines collectively are rated at a total of about 80 Ph/s, enough computational power to mine 45 Bitcoin per month at the current Difficulty Rate.* The total electrical load at this production level is estimated at slightly under 4.0 MW.

*Note: the Difficulty Rate (DR) of the Bitcoin network is a direct function of the capacity of the entire mining network. The DR changes roughly every two weeks and is widely available on Bitcoin data feeds and websites. Over time, the DR has, and is expected to, increase due to increased investment by network participants in more powerful and efficient mining hardware.

About MGT Capital Investments, Inc.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) is a U.S.- based Bitcoin miner with operations at an owned facility in Georgia and two hosted facilities. The Company continues construction in Georgia to pursue expansion with low cost power.

For more information on the Company, please visit: https://mgtci.com

