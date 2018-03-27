MH Business Exchange Episode 10 helps businesses understand securities considerations when raising capital

CLEVELAND, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The tenth episode of McDonald Hopkins' bi-weekly podcast series MH Business Exchange has been released.
During the episode titled "Securities considerations when raising capital" Cleveland attorney Ilirjan Pipa, chair of the firm's Securities Practice Group, and host Mike Witzke discuss the securities considerations businesses must be aware of and how to properly navigate the various considerations as they prepare to raise capital.
To listen to this and previous episodes, subscribe to the podcast or sign-up to receive announcements when new episodes of MH Business Exchange are released, listeners may visit mcdonaldhopkins.com/podcasts.
