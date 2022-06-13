MH Wins 8-week, $10 million Trial in California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDowell Hetherington won a defense verdict for its life insurance client after an eight-week jury trial.

David McDowell Jodi Swick

A California jury found in favor of MH's life insurer client following an eight-week trial in San Bernardino, California. The jury rejected plaintiff's allegation that the life insurer breached an oral contract with the plaintiff and engaged in any sort of financial elder abuse. Plaintiff had requested almost $10 million in damages. The twelve-member jury returned a defense verdict in favor of MH's client on the third day of deliberations.

"We are thrilled with the result. McDowell Hetherington was honored to represent our client in this important case," said David McDowell at McDowell Hetherington. "After a long trial, the jury looked at all the evidence and concluded that our client simply was not liable."

Partners David McDowell and Jodi Swick led the MH litigation team, which also included associates John Burnite and Colleen Flaherty.

