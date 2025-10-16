MHA and Navitus Health Solutions Agreement Strengthens and Protects Long-Term Care Pharmacies Amid Industry Change

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), the nation's leading post-acute group purchasing organization (GPO) and pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), and the first Medicare Part D Reimbursement Network in the Long-Term Care (LTC) Pharmacy market, today announces a new agreement with Navitus Health Solutions, a pharmacy solutions provider that serves over eighteen million lives.

This agreement includes both an active Commercial contract and a Medicare Part D contract that, for the first time, explicitly accounts for and protects MHA's LTC pharmacy members from market events such as those resulting from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). MHA successfully worked with Navitus to provide LTC members appropriate dispensing fees for Medicare Part D drugs included in the Drug Price Negotiation Program and reimbursed through Maximum Fair Price (MFP) methodology. The partnership also recognizes critical industry trends, such as the increasing demand for long-term care pharmacy services provided to patients residing in their homes.

"This agreement is grounded in innovation and a clear commitment to protecting LTC pharmacies," said Crystal Riggs, Vice President of Network Solutions at MHA. "By proactively demonstrating the positive health outcomes our pharmacies achieve for beneficiaries while also addressing the unique challenges they face, from regulatory shifts to market pressures, we were effectively able to partner with Navitus to provide a vital layer of protection and stability. That foundation allows our members to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care and helping people age with grace."

This collaboration reflects MHA's commitment to empower its members to thrive in a shifting healthcare environment. Together, MHA and Navitus will help pharmacies achieve positive health outcomes while strengthening the stability of their businesses by:

Supporting LTC pharmacies with sustainable Medicare Part D contract structures that protect against regulatory and market volatility, ensuring continuity of care.

that protect against regulatory and market volatility, ensuring continuity of care. Providing access to robust retail networks that enhance reach and foster new growth opportunities for pharmacies.

that enhance reach and foster new growth opportunities for pharmacies. Creating safeguards that deliver financial and operational stability for LTC pharmacies in light of ongoing legislative changes, including the Inflation Reduction Act.

for LTC pharmacies in light of ongoing legislative changes, including the Inflation Reduction Act. Recognizing and enabling the expansion of patient-centered care in all settings, including services for patients residing in their homes.

This agreement underscores MHA's mission of helping people age with grace, a mission carried forward by its LTC pharmacy members who achieve measurable, positive health outcomes every day through demonstrated improvement in medication adherence. Navitus' service commitment — to help human beings get the care they need at a price they can afford — further strengthens this shared vision for the future of long-term care.

About MHA

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth, and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

Navitus Health Solutions

Navitus Health Solutions is a pioneering pharmacy solutions provider that first launched a transparent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) to pass through 100% of negotiated drug rebates and discounts to health plans and plan sponsors. The Navitus PBM is an alternative to traditional PBMs which divert rebates and discounts for profit. It leads the way in driving meaningful cost savings to help make medications more affordable. More than 20 years after its founding, the Navitus Health Solutions organization delivers a range of services through portfolio brands including Navitus, Lumicera, and Archimedes. Owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, the company serves over 18 million members across 800 clients, including public and private sector employers, unions, health plans, and health systems. For more information, please visit www.navitus.com

Send questions or comments about this communication to [email protected]

