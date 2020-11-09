MHA selected as COVID-19 vaccinations network administrator for the MHA independent long-term care pharmacy network

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), under "Operation Warp Speed," has selected MHA Long Term Care Services, Inc, a Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) company, as the COVID-19 vaccinations network administrator on behalf of the MHA independent long-term care pharmacy network . This award complements The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program the CDC already put in place with CVS and Walgreens, now including the option for independent long-term care pharmacies to provide the vaccination to the long-term care facilities they serve.

With MHA now added, HHS has a majority of the senior care landscape covered in terms of logistical preparation with vaccine access, distribution and administration solutions for the initial "strike force" vaccine deployment phase. The same applies to future phases as additional transitions of care and vaccines become part of the overall deployment plan, which includes an application and onboarding process, specific logistical requirements, including requirements for vaccine storage, handling and product tracking.

MHA, a group purchasing organization and PSAO with over 1,600 pharmacy locations nationwide across their portfolio of members, will provide qualified and approved long-term care pharmacies complimentary network administration services to support the delivery and administration of vaccinations, of behalf of the long-term care facilities they serve, for both facility residents and related staff.

Diane Koontz, MHA President, comments, "This announcement is all about focusing on the post-acute market, recognizing the value long-term care pharmacists and facilities play in the delivery and continuum of care, and paving the way for future, greater opportunities for broader recognition within the health care landscape. MHA made this decision solely based on our mission and to ensure that we do all we can to be there for our pharmacy and pharmacy partners during this challenging time. We are in this together."

MHA has been working with The American Society of Community Pharmacists (ASCP), and specifically ASCP Chief Executive Officer, Chad Worz, PharmD, BCGP, to make sure all compliance, operational, clinical and documentation needs are operational in addition to meeting the needs of the CDC, the long-term care pharmacies, and the facilities caring for long-term care residents. Chad Worz comments, "Over the last several months ASCP has partnered with MHA in order to identify the true market need related to the pending COVID-19 vaccinations. The partnership with MHA matches the mission and passion ASCP has around the post-acute care marketplace. The partnership also ensures that long-term care pharmacy's needs, which are different from traditional drug models, are being addressed. ASCP has a tremendous amount of confidence in MHA's market leadership role and their ability to work with us and the CDC to seamlessly execute against this program."

MHA has established [email protected] as an initial contact point for interested pharmacies and general inquiries and has a team of individuals in place to provide ongoing communication and general support throughout the duration of the program. Russell Procopio, Executive Vice President, Long-Term Care Pharmacy at MHA, adds, "This is a tremendous opportunity for our organization to evolve for the purposes of providing greater value to our members, at a time when they need us most. We highly encourage outreach to MHA through our newly established email address so we may continue to engage daily with our members during such a fluid time."

