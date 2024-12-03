MHC and Box Now Deliver End-to-End Document Generation and Content Cloud Solution

MHC's platform now available to Box's customers seeking document creation software

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC ( https://hubs.ly/Q02Z__X70 ), a leading provider of intelligent document automation and workflow SaaS solutions, is pleased to announce that MHC's AI-powered document generation and customer communications management (CCM) solution is now available to Box customers. MHC's solution will empower those using Box to communicate with customers, vendors, employees, and other stakeholders in an automated, secure, cost-efficient way.

MHC's AI-powered document automation and CCM solution now enables quick and accurate creation of hyper-personalized documents and communications for Box's customers. At the same time, MHC's customers can seamlessly access Box 's Intelligent Content Management platform to securely manage their composed documents. Together, these solutions enable customers to manage their regulated communications across the entire document lifecycle—from data management and document composition to secure, collaborative cloud storage and digital delivery to customers.

"We're excited to bring AI-powered document automation to Box customers, enabling the rapid and precise creation of complex, data-driven communications at scale," said Gina Armada, CEO of MHC . "By integrating our advanced document automation capabilities with Box's Intelligent Content Management platform, we present customers with a seamless solution for creating and securely storing regulated communications. Together, we're enabling businesses to operate with greater intelligence, confidence, and agility."

"The need for organizations to operate efficiently and securely is more important than ever before," said Dan O'Leary, Senior Team Director of Partner Sales at Box . "From statements and invoices to contracts and policies, the ability to create hyper-personalized, data-driven communications at scale—while managing them securely in the cloud—empowers businesses to streamline complex workflows and ensure precision at every step. This collaboration with MHC underscores our commitment to providing customers with innovative solutions that drive efficiency, enhance compliance, and unlock new opportunities for collaboration and growth."

MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With the world's most flexible end-to-end intelligent document automation platform, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual interactions involving their organization's key stakeholders of customers, vendors, and employees, increase efficiency and agility to achieve operational excellence goals, and strengthen the ever-important relationships with customers and vendors to drive long-term growth.

