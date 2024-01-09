MHC AP and Document Automation Solutions Now Available on Infor Marketplace

Infor and MHC extend their 20-year history of collaboration and dedicated commitment to customers via the delivery of easy-to-use document and payment automation solutions featured on the Infor Marketplace.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a leading provider of enterprise accounts payable and document automation solutions, today announced that it will be featuring MHC's employee document self-service, digital payments and checks, and AP invoice automation solutions on Infor Marketplace. This latest advancement is a result of a partnership between Infor and MHC spanning over two decades, as both companies remain committed to offering additional value to the Infor customer base.

The Infor Marketplace offers customers a streamlined avenue for exploring industry solutions that complement the experience and seamlessly integrate with their chosen ERP or HCM solution. MHC solutions benefit Infor users in HR, payroll, and accounts payable and serve the stakeholders their organizations rely on with critical communications delivered in smart and efficient ways. MHC's Employee Document Self-Service, Digital & Check Payments, and Invoice Automation solutions enable agility and empower users to drive efficiency and productivity throughout their organizations. These solutions:

Enable secure, online delivery and retrieval of documents

Facilitate flexible, remote work and improve employee engagement

Support streamlined interactions with employees, vendors, and customers

Enable processing of more invoices with fewer human touchpoints, cutting down on time spent managing exceptions

Leverage intelligent invoice capture to reduce data entry

Allow users to process payments flexibly with configurable remittance communications

According to MHC's CEO, Gina Armada," This announcement is yet another milestone in the longstanding relationship between MHC and Infor. MHC's presence in the marketplace further empowers Infor users in HR, payroll and finance to streamline their workflows and increase document automation through easy access to information about solutions built for the Infor community. By making our solutions more accessible, we aim to bring efficiency, convenience, and improved productivity to Infor users, ultimately elevating their experience and helping them achieve more with their Infor investments."

The inclusion of MHC solutions in the Infor Marketplace emphasizes both organizations' dedication to continuously enhancing the Infor user experience. Luke Steckler, MHC Channel Account Executive, stated, "MHC solutions availability in the Infor Marketplace reflects our commitment to our customers and to our partnership. Infor's validation of MHC solutions showcases our mutual commitment to deliver innovative solutions that streamline HR, payroll and accounts payable processes while enhancing employee experience for our shared customers."

About MHC

MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With the world's most flexible end-to-end automation platform, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual interactions involving their organization's key stakeholders of customers and vendors, increase efficiency and agility to achieve operational excellence goals, and strengthen the ever-important relationships with customers and suppliers to drive long-term growth. Visit MHC Automation for more information.

