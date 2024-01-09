MHC AP and Document Automation Solutions Now Available on Infor Marketplace

News provided by

MHC Software

09 Jan, 2024, 10:03 ET

Infor and MHC extend their 20-year history of collaboration and dedicated commitment to customers via the delivery of easy-to-use document and payment automation solutions featured on the Infor Marketplace.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a leading provider of enterprise accounts payable and document automation solutions, today announced that it will be featuring MHC's employee document self-service, digital payments and checks, and AP invoice automation solutions on Infor Marketplace. This latest advancement is a result of a partnership between Infor and MHC spanning over two decades, as both companies remain committed to offering additional value to the Infor customer base. 

The Infor Marketplace offers customers a streamlined avenue for exploring industry solutions that complement the experience and seamlessly integrate with their chosen ERP or HCM solution. MHC solutions benefit Infor users in HR, payroll, and accounts payable and serve the stakeholders their organizations rely on with critical communications delivered in smart and efficient ways. MHC's Employee Document Self-Service, Digital & Check Payments, and Invoice Automation solutions enable agility and empower users to drive efficiency and productivity throughout their organizations. These solutions: 

  • Enable secure, online delivery and retrieval of documents
  • Facilitate flexible, remote work and improve employee engagement
  • Support streamlined interactions with employees, vendors, and customers
  • Enable processing of more invoices with fewer human touchpoints, cutting down on time spent managing exceptions
  • Leverage intelligent invoice capture to reduce data entry
  • Allow users to process payments flexibly with configurable remittance communications

According to MHC's CEO, Gina Armada," This announcement is yet another milestone in the longstanding relationship between MHC and Infor. MHC's presence in the marketplace further empowers Infor users in HR, payroll and finance to streamline their workflows and increase document automation through easy access to information about solutions built for the Infor community. By making our solutions more accessible, we aim to bring efficiency, convenience, and improved productivity to Infor users, ultimately elevating their experience and helping them achieve more with their Infor investments."

The inclusion of MHC solutions in the Infor Marketplace emphasizes both organizations' dedication to continuously enhancing the Infor user experience. Luke Steckler, MHC Channel Account Executive, stated, "MHC solutions availability in the Infor Marketplace reflects our commitment to our customers and to our partnership. Infor's validation of MHC solutions showcases our mutual commitment to deliver innovative solutions that streamline HR, payroll and accounts payable processes while enhancing employee experience for our shared customers."

About MHC
MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With the world's most flexible end-to-end automation platform, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual interactions involving their organization's key stakeholders of customers and vendors, increase efficiency and agility to achieve operational excellence goals, and strengthen the ever-important relationships with customers and suppliers to drive long-term growth. Visit MHC Automation for more information.  

SOURCE MHC Software

Also from this source

MHC NorthStar Content Automation Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

MHC, a leading provider of enterprise procure-to-pay automation solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced MHC NorthStar...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.