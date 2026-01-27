MHC Enables Enterprises to Adopt Accessibility-by-Design in Customer Communications

Unlike traditional approaches, MHC embeds accessibility into documents before they are created, avoiding costly remediation, reducing compliance risk, and ensuring communications work for all customers by design.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a leading provider of intelligent document and payment automation SaaS solutions, is the first to respond to the growing customer need for a more efficient approach to applying accessibility requirements to high-volume customer communications. Guided by customer input, MHC embedded features that make accessibility management a proactive and seamless process. Rather than remediating all documents individually after they are created — a time-consuming, expensive, and inefficient approach — the company is emphasizing the use of automation to satisfy accessibility requirements by default during the pre-composition stage of document generation. This proactive approach to increase efficiency while reducing compliance risk is now made possible through the MHC NorthStar CCM (customer communications management) solution.

While websites were the initial focus of many accessibility efforts, regulations increasingly apply to digital documents such as statements, notices, forms, and other critical customer communications. Although remediation remains necessary to bring legacy content into compliance, relying on remediation alone introduces operational complexity, delays, poor customer experience, and inconsistency for organizations that continuously produce thousands or millions of new communications.

MHC's accessibility-by-design approach, embedded into its industry-leading CCM platform, addresses this challenge by ensuring that document templates are accessible before they are used in document production. As a result, every document generated from those templates is accessible by default.

MHC strongly believes in offering the most practical solution to its customers and continues to enhance its accessibility-by-design capabilities with every release. For example, in early 2026 the company added automated accessibility certification that enables templates to pass accessibility checks before publication, while providing clear pass/fail status and detailed reporting to support audit and compliance efforts.

As accessibility regulations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe — including the ADA and Section 508, the Accessible Canada Act and Ontario's AODA, Australia's Disability Discrimination Act, and the European Accessibility Act — extend requirements to high-volume customer communications, organizations need scalable ways to apply accessibility as those communications are generated, rather than spending millions attempting to fix accessibility issues after composition.

"Organizations worldwide are facing rising regulatory pressures, but more importantly, they increasingly recognize the need to deliver better experiences to all their customers — and that the technology to make this possible is now firmly within reach," said Gina Armada, CEO of MHC. "Customers have been vocal — they want compliance early in the process to avoid paying for cleanup in perpetuity, or worse yet, monetary and brand reputation penalties for non-compliance."

"Accessibility-by-design allows organizations to operationalize accessibility," said Emily Washington, Head of Product at MHC. "By ensuring templates are accessible, teams can make large volumes of personalized communications accessible by default. That shifts accessibility from a corrective step to a proactive, built-in capability — making it far more sustainable, as well as ensuring all customers receive the same level of service and communication in a timely manner."

By integrating accessibility into the composition process, MHC addresses this pressing need and provides greater structure, improved readability, and compatibility with assistive technologies across channels. Treating accessibility as an ongoing operational discipline by design — rather than a perpetual, costly remediation effort of individual documents — helps organizations meet evolving requirements and deliver more consistent, accessible customer experiences. Click to learn more about this approach.

About MHC

MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With a highly flexible, end-to-end intelligent document and payment automation platform for highly regulated industries, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual processes, enhance operational efficiency, and deepen critical stakeholder relationships — driving sustained growth and excellence.

Learn more at mhcautomation.com.

SOURCE MHC Software