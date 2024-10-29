MHC Launches AI Assist: Revolutionizing Customer Communications with Next-Level Speed and Precision

New AI Features to Empower MHC Business Users

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC (http://www.mhcautomation.com), a leading provider of intelligent workflow and document automation SaaS solutions, today announced the availability of AI Assist—a suite of new AI capabilities to advance their solutions, beginning with their MHC EngageCX customer communications management (CCM) platform.

With today's launch of AI Assist, EngageCX business users can quickly generate templates, documents, emails, and web forms using intuitive, AI-driven prompts. This innovation not only speeds up content creation but also ensures precision, helping businesses accelerate their time to market. AI Assist further elevates the quality of each communication by offering content refinement, writing assistance, and translation tools, ensuring that all messages are clear, consistent, and compliant across channels—maximizing efficiency and brand alignment at scale.

MHC's EngageCX empowers business users to handle the end-to-end process of customer communications management (CCM)—without reliance on IT. Infusing additional AI capabilities into the solution is a natural step forward. Today's launch brings to market the first set of AI Assist roadmap features, with more to come in 2025.

Jesse Lujan, Head of Product at MHC, emphasized the strategic importance of the launch: "We're committed to making EngageCX the most efficient and easiest CCM solution available to business users. Embedding AI-powered user productivity features into the solution to enable our cloud customers aligns with this vision. Today's launch contains the initial set of AI Assist features—we're excited about our roadmap and the enhancements it will bring to our customers' communications and related processes."

Gina Armada, CEO of MHC, highlighted the operational and financial benefits of the new AI features: "In high-stakes regulatory environments, manual processes can lead to errors, non-compliance, and costly delays. MHC is revolutionizing customer communications in regulated industries with AI Assist—delivering solutions that enhance both employee and customer experiences while driving ROI."

Visit the MHC AI Assist webpage for more information.

About MHC

MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With the world's most flexible end-to-end automation platform, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual interactions involving their organization's key stakeholders of customers, suppliers, and employees, increase efficiency and agility to achieve operational excellence goals, and strengthen the ever-important relationships with customers and suppliers to drive long-term growth.

