Advancement to Leader Highlights MHC's AI-Driven Platform Pace & Momentum

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for document, customer communications, and payment automation, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Aragon Research Globe™ for Workflow and Content Automation (WCA).

The recognition marks MHC's advancement from Contender to Leader, placing the company among just five Leaders in this year's Globe. Aragon defines Leaders as providers with comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction, market demand, and perform effectively against those strategies.

MHC named a Leader in the 2026 Aragon Research Globe™ for Workflow and Content Automation (WCA). Post this

AI is Redefining Workflow and Content Automation

MHC's advancement comes as AI is changing how organizations create, manage, and automate critical business content. Aragon sees the market moving beyond traditional rules-based processes toward AI-powered workflows that can handle more complex document and transactional tasks.

Aragon predicts that by year-end 2027, 60% of WCA providers will offer advanced, human-in-the-loop Content Assistant Coworkers to improve document accuracy and speed. These AI assistants will increasingly work with specialized AI agents to automate document processes from start to finish — including drafting, compliance checks, data reconciliation, and delivery.

MHC's AI momentum is reflected in the continued expansion of MHC NorthStar. Aragon highlights MHC's new AI-assisted capabilities for document and form creation, content creation and optimization, and translation, alongside pre-composition accessibility support. The report also points to MHC's broader platform investments and ecosystem development, including the release of MHC Payments Plus with Paymode embedded®.

As AI takes on a greater role across document processes, the underlying platform becomes increasingly important — from how data and workflows are connected to how content is governed, secured, and delivered.

Platform Strengths for an AI-Driven WCA Market

Aragon identifies the following strengths in its evaluation of MHC NorthStar:

Platform flexibility — MHC NorthStar supports cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, giving organizations flexibility in how they modernize and manage critical document and communication processes.

— MHC NorthStar supports cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, giving organizations flexibility in how they modernize and manage critical document and communication processes. Integrated WCA offering — Data modeling capabilities consolidate information from multiple source systems into a unified data model, providing a unified and consistent foundation for document automation, communications, and AI-powered workflows.

— Data modeling capabilities consolidate information from multiple source systems into a unified data model, providing a unified and consistent foundation for document automation, communications, and AI-powered workflows. Omnichannel delivery capabilities — Organizations can centrally manage communications and deliver them across print and digital channels, including email, SMS, web, and mobile.

— Organizations can centrally manage communications and deliver them across print and digital channels, including email, SMS, web, and mobile. Full CCM offering — MHC NorthStar supports the complete communications lifecycle, from content and template management through composition, workflow, governance, and delivery.

— MHC NorthStar supports the complete communications lifecycle, from content and template management through composition, workflow, governance, and delivery. Strong security — Enterprise security operates alongside robust approval workflows, audit trails, version control, and governance capabilities designed to support organizations operating in highly regulated environments.

— Enterprise security operates alongside robust approval workflows, audit trails, version control, and governance capabilities designed to support organizations operating in highly regulated environments. APIs and ecosystem integration — MHC NorthStar connects with enterprise systems and data sources through APIs and integrations, including its strategic partnership with Box for secure document storage and collaboration.

Jim Lundy, CEO, Founder, and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research:

"MHC's advancement to the Leaders quadrant this year reflects real platform depth, not just an AI roadmap slide. Its integrated workflow and content automation offering, strong security posture, and growing ecosystem position MHC well as enterprises demand more from their WCA providers heading into 2027."

Chris Hartigan, CEO of MHC:

"Advancing into the Leader quadrant this year in the Aragon Research Globe, after three years as a Contender, reflects the rapid pace of innovation across MHC NorthStar and the broader momentum we're building as a company," said Chris Hartigan, CEO of MHC. "As AI reshapes workflow and content automation, the opportunity is not simply to add more intelligence, but to make it usable, governable, and trusted at enterprise scale. We are building for where the market is going — simplifying complexity and unlocking intelligence for the organizations that depend on us most."

To learn more about MHC and the 2026 Aragon Research Globe™ for Workflow and Content Automation, read the full report.

About MHC

MHC simplifies complexity and unlocks intelligence for organizations in highly regulated industries — enabling them to deliver exceptional experiences with confidence. Our AI-powered SaaS platform automates mission-critical document, customer communications, and payment processes at scale, helping organizations eliminate manual work, ensure compliance, and drive better business outcomes. MHC customers generate over 10 billion documents and communications and process billions in AP payments annually using our solutions.

Learn more at mhcautomation.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is a technology research and advisory firm that delivers research, consulting, and advisory services to help enterprises make strategic technology decisions.

Learn more at aragonresearch.com.

SOURCE MHC Software