MHC Named a Major Player in Two IDC MarketScape Reports

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, the leading provider of intelligent document automation and workflow SaaS solutions, has been named a Major Player in two separate IDC MarketScape 2024 reports:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communications Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51359124, December 2024 )

(doc #US51359124, ) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Automated Document Generation and CCM 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52111324, December 2024 )

MHC CEO Gina Armada expressed her pride in the recognition, stating:

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Major Player in not one, but two IDC MarketScape reports. We believe this achievement underscores MHC's commitment to delivering intelligent CCM solutions that enable our customers to operate with agility, precision, and purpose. Our commitment is to generate exceptional value and transformative results for our customers—by delivering configurable purpose-built solutions that meet their needs today, and easily adapt to their needs in the future."

Jesse Lujan, MHC's Head of Product, reinforced this sentiment, saying:

"We believe being recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Major Player is a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation. By seamlessly integrating a wide range of digital inputs with the advanced capabilities of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and generative AI, we have developed a platform that dramatically enhances the speed, accuracy, and personalization of customer communications. Our solutions empower organizations to deliver highly customized, impactful messages at scale, while streamlining workflows to achieve operational excellence."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers

About MHC

MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering purpose-built solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With the world's most flexible end-to-end intelligent document automation platform, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual interactions involving their organization's key stakeholders of customers, vendors, and employees, increase efficiency and agility to achieve operational excellence goals, and strengthen the ever-important relationships with customers and vendors to drive long-term growth.

