MHDC Announces NEHEN 3.0 RFP for Clinical and Administrative Health Data Exchange Services

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Health Data Consortium (MHDC) has released the NEHEN 3.0 Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting technology vendors to participate in revolutionizing the healthcare data exchange landscape. This RFP seeks innovative vendors capable of providing cutting-edge solutions for electronic prior authorization and/or quality measures through a cloud-based, standards-driven exchange service.

As healthcare technology continues to evolve, the need for seamless and efficient data exchange between payers and providers has become increasingly crucial. NEHEN 3.0, the next version of the New England Healthcare Exchange Network (NEHEN), aims to address this challenge by combining the power of X12 EDI and HL7® FHIR® API exchange capabilities, leveraging standards, and fostering a more collaborative and cost-effective ecosystem for all participants.

"MHDC and NEHEN bring a rich legacy of collaboration with the Massachusetts health data community that spans more than six decades," shares Denny Brennan, the Executive Director and CEO of MHDC. "NEHEN 3.0 builds on our strong partnerships with health plans, providers, and state agencies to enable a robust, patient-centered health data economy in Massachusetts and the New England region."

The core objectives of NEHEN 3.0 are to:

Reduce Burden : Streamline operations by establishing an open standards-based exchange of clinical and administrative data.

: Streamline operations by establishing an open standards-based exchange of clinical and administrative data. Incorporate Automation : Work collaboratively to introduce automation to healthcare provider and payer processes.

: Work collaboratively to introduce automation to healthcare provider and payer processes. Facilitate Standardization : Support both existing and emerging standards for data and exchange, paving the way for modernization.

: Support both existing and emerging standards for data and exchange, paving the way for modernization. Prioritize Industry Needs : Address industry priorities by focusing on critical use cases such as prior authorization and quality measurement.

: Address industry priorities by focusing on critical use cases such as prior authorization and quality measurement. Deliver Value : Offer competitive pricing, exceptional performance, and superior scalability to meet the diverse needs of the healthcare sector.

: Offer competitive pricing, exceptional performance, and superior scalability to meet the diverse needs of the healthcare sector. Engage Stakeholders : Foster engagement with all stakeholders in the health data community through collaborative governance.

: Foster engagement with all stakeholders in the health data community through collaborative governance. Enhance Efficiency: Exchange high-quality, clean data to improve clinical and business processes.

Exchange high-quality, clean data to improve clinical and business processes. Drive Innovation: Cultivate an environment that encourages innovation and collaborative definition of features, use cases, and services.

"We are excited to share our RFP for NEHEN 3.0," said David Delano, Senior Director of Services at MHDC and NEHEN 3.0 Lead Program Manager. "With this initiative, we are taking a bold step towards transforming healthcare data exchange. By embracing established and emerging standards, we are meeting our clients where they are, reducing complexity, and providing fertile ground for innovation. We invite HIE and health IT vendors to join our journey to shape the future of healthcare data and interoperability."

Interested vendors are encouraged to review the full RFP and submit their proposals by November 13, 2023. MHDC anticipates responses from vendors ready to contribute to advancing healthcare technology and enhancing patient care. MHDC will announce final vendor selection in January 2024.

For further details and updates, please visit https://www.mahealthdata.org/nehen3 or email [email protected].

About MHDC:

The Massachusetts Health Data Consortium (MHDC) is a nationally recognized, regionally focused health data services nonprofit organization. With the New England Healthcare Exchange Network (NEHEN) merger, MHDC is dedicated to advancing healthcare quality, accessibility, equity, and cost-effectiveness through collaboration, innovation, and the strategic use of data and technology. Its mission is to inform and empower the individual in their health journey and reduce the burden healthcare imposes on patients and their families, providers, and payers.

