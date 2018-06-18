mHealth for Diabetes and Heart Failure Will Revolutionize the Cardiometabolic Market

Frost & Sullivan, in partnership with CMHC, has recently released its analysis, Cardiometabolic Diseases Market—Trends & Growth Opportunities, which highlights future trends, key regulatory and pricing changes, growth opportunities, and the impact of innovative therapeutic solutions on the overall market in the next few years.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/2jr.

Future growth opportunities in the cardiometabolic market include:

Regenerative Medicine: Cell and gene therapies for heart failure and diabetes are set to transform the therapeutic landscape with novel treatment solutions;

Cell and gene therapies for heart failure and diabetes are set to transform the therapeutic landscape with novel treatment solutions; Innovative Drug Delivery Solutions: A transition toward nanoparticles-based inhalable and subcutaneous drug delivery systems is anticipated; and

A transition toward nanoparticles-based inhalable and subcutaneous drug delivery systems is anticipated; and Digital Therapeutics: mHealth platforms for diabetes, obesity and heart failure management will revolutionize value-based care paradigms.

"The entire cardiometabolic treatment paradigm is slowly shifting toward a 'Therapy-as-a-Service Model' with the integration of drug treatment with well-defined nutritional, behavioral and wellness programs, thus providing the patients with a holistic treatment," noted Aarti Chitale, Global Transformational Health Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Needs are not being met across the market due to a general lack of novel therapies, leading to increased collaborative drug development and commercialization activities. Leading players resort to mergers and acquisitions (M&As) with smaller niche players, thereby attaining therapeutic expertise as well as geographic expansion. Pfizer's recent collaboration with Wave Life Sciences is aimed at developing genetically-targeted therapies from Wave's RNA interference (RNAi) capabilities for metabolic diseases.

Additionally, other key market participants such as Novartis are investing in evidence-based/outcomes-based cost-benefit studies for high-value drugs such as Entresto™ to establish the cost-effectiveness of these therapies. The adoption of value-based payment (VBP) models closely aligns reimbursements to quality and overall outcomes of a treatment, thus reducing the economic burden on the patients, providers, and payers.

"While the cost of treatment has been an impeding issue across the market, industry players are increasingly adopting a value-based payment model by linking it to the therapeutic outcome of the drug, thereby addressing the challenges of higher drug costs and supporting a larger patient base," observed Chitale.

Cardiometabolic Diseases Market – Trends & Growth Opportunities is part of Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health – Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program.

Cardiometabolic Diseases Market – Trends & Growth Opportunities

