MHO Partners With Telarus

"With their recent acquisition of CarrierSales, we at MHO are excited to be working with the great partners from both organizations! We are also looking forward to working with a company led by genuine individuals who strive to be a leader in the telecom community. Telarus has a great presence in their markets and is well aligned with MHO's footprint," says Michael Kriech, MHO's vice president.

MHO focuses on providing internet (MHO Enterprise and MHO Select) and Metro Ethernet using Carrier Grade, FCC licensed, Point‑to‑Point technology. MHO's fast installations and extended coverage areas allow businesses to finally receive the complete benefit of high-speed data services where fiber solutions are not available or do not meet the needs of the customer. Additionally, in today's internet-dependent world, MHO is a great redundancy option for partners to present to their customers.

"I'm pleased to welcome Telarus and its agent community to the MHO family." Kriech continues, "We believe this is a great partnership and together we'll see substantial growth." Telarus and their customers will soon find MHO offers a very reliable, alternative technology that solves a lot of connectivity and business challenges fiber solutions tend to struggle with.

"Telarus and MHO complement each other very well," said Richard Murray, COO of Telarus. "MHO Networks focus on two primary services, Dedicated Internet and Metro Ethernet services using Carrier Grade, FCC Licensed, Point-to-Point Microwave technology, and is a great addition to our portfolio. The company is competitive and ahead of the curve with its technology and network."

About MHO Networks

MHO Networks is a Wide Area Network and Internet solutions provider; offering high-speed data services, fast install times, unmatched scalability, complete path redundancy, and guaranteed network performance and reliability. MHO's independently owned network is designed on FCC Licensed Point‑to‑Point Microwave Radio architecture covering numerous metropolitan regions. MHO Networks provides an exceptionally high quality, 99.99% uptime alternative to traditional terrestrial network services offered by most carriers. For information and coverage maps, visit www.MHO.com or MHO's LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

About Telarus

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of 160 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses, we've assembled the best support organization in the industry, which includes SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on Twitter @Telarus.

