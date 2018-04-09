MHP SE Announces Results Of Tender Offer

LONDON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to its announcement on 3 April, MHP SE (the "Company") today announces that (i) holders ("Noteholders") validly tendered U.S.$6,400,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Company's 8.25% Notes due 2 April 2020 (the "Notes") into its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") following the Early Tender Deadline, (ii) the Company has accepted for purchase all validly tendered Notes as set forth in the table below and (iii) the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding following completion of the Tender Offer is U.S.$79,417,000. The Tender Offer was made on the terms and conditions as set forth in a tender offer memorandum dated 9 March 2018 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") in accordance with the procedures described therein. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
|
Description of the Notes
|
Regulation S
|
Rule 144A
|
Principal Amount of
|
Outstanding Principal
|
U.S.$750,000,000 8.25%
|
Common Code
|
Common Code
|
U.S.$416,183,000
|
U.S.$79,417,000
|
1. Includes U.S.$409,783,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted prior to the Early Tender Deadline and U.S.$6,400,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered following the Early Tender Deadline
The Tender Offer has now expired and no further Notes can be tendered for purchase. The Notes acquired in the Tender Offer will be cancelled. Notes that have not been successfully tendered for purchase and accepted by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer will remain outstanding and will remain subject to the indenture governing the Notes.
For Further Information
Further details about the Tender Offer can be obtained from:
The Joint Dealer Managers
|
ING Bank N.V., London Branch
Telephone: +31 20 563 8017
Email: liability.management@uk.ing.com
Attention: Liability Management
|
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Telephone: +44 20 7134 2468
E-mail: em_europe_lm@jpmorgan.com
Attention: Liability Management
|
UBS Limited
Telephone: +44 20 7568 2133
Attention: Liability Management Group
The Information and Tender Agent
D.F. King Limited
Email: MHP@dfkingltd.com
Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/mhp
|
In London:
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 20 7920 9700
|
In New York
48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor
New York, New York 10005
United States
Banks and Brokers call: +1 212 269 5550
All others call Toll-Free: +1 800 848 3405
By Facsimile Transmission (for Eligible
For Confirmation: +1 212 269 5552
Attention: Andrew Beck
|
In Hong Kong
Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower
28 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Telephone: +852 3953 7230
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mhp-se-announces-results-of-tender-offer-300626348.html
SOURCE MHP SE
