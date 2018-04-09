MHP SE Announces Results Of Tender Offer

MHP SE

09:50 ET

LONDON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to its announcement on 3 April, MHP SE (the "Company") today announces that (i) holders ("Noteholders") validly tendered U.S.$6,400,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Company's 8.25% Notes due 2 April 2020 (the "Notes") into its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") following the Early Tender Deadline, (ii) the Company has accepted for purchase all validly tendered Notes as set forth in the table below and (iii) the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding following completion of the Tender Offer is U.S.$79,417,000. The Tender Offer was made on the terms and conditions as set forth in a tender offer memorandum dated 9 March 2018 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") in accordance with the procedures described therein. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Description of the Notes

Regulation S
Notes

Rule 144A
Notes

Principal Amount of
Notes Accepted for
Purchase in Tender
Offer1

Outstanding Principal
Amount Following
Settlement of the
Tender Offer





U.S.$750,000,000 8.25%
Notes due 2 April 2020

Common Code
091050617 /
ISIN:
USL6366MAC75 /
CUSIP:
L6366MAC7

Common Code
078395079 /
ISIN:
US55302TAC99 /
CUSIP:
55302TAC9

U.S.$416,183,000

U.S.$79,417,000

1.          Includes U.S.$409,783,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted prior to the Early Tender Deadline and U.S.$6,400,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered following the Early Tender Deadline

The Tender Offer has now expired and no further Notes can be tendered for purchase. The Notes acquired in the Tender Offer will be cancelled. Notes that have not been successfully tendered for purchase and accepted by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer will remain outstanding and will remain subject to the indenture governing the Notes.

For Further Information

Further details about the Tender Offer can be obtained from:

The Joint Dealer Managers

ING Bank N.V., London Branch

Telephone: +31 20 563 8017

Email: liability.management@uk.ing.com

Attention: Liability Management

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Telephone: +44 20 7134 2468

E-mail: em_europe_lm@jpmorgan.com

Attention: Liability Management

UBS Limited

Telephone: +44 20 7568 2133

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: ol-liabilitymanagement-eu@ubs.com

The Information and Tender Agent

D.F. King Limited

Email: MHP@dfkingltd.com
Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/mhp

In London:

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 20 7920 9700

 

In New York

48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor

New York, New York 10005

United States

Banks and Brokers call: +1 212 269 5550

All others call Toll-Free: +1 800 848 3405

By Facsimile Transmission (for Eligible
Institutions only): +1 212 709 3328

For Confirmation: +1 212 269 5552

Attention: Andrew Beck

In Hong Kong

Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower

28 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 3953 7230

 

 

