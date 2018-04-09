MHP SE Announces Results Of Tender Offer

Description of the Notes Regulation S

Notes Rule 144A

Notes Principal Amount of

Notes Accepted for

Purchase in Tender

Offer1 Outstanding Principal

Amount Following

Settlement of the

Tender Offer









U.S.$750,000,000 8.25%

Notes due 2 April 2020 Common Code

091050617 /

ISIN:

USL6366MAC75 /

CUSIP:

L6366MAC7 Common Code

078395079 /

ISIN:

US55302TAC99 /

CUSIP:

55302TAC9 U.S.$416,183,000 U.S.$79,417,000

1. Includes U.S.$409,783,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted prior to the Early Tender Deadline and U.S.$6,400,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered following the Early Tender Deadline

The Tender Offer has now expired and no further Notes can be tendered for purchase. The Notes acquired in the Tender Offer will be cancelled. Notes that have not been successfully tendered for purchase and accepted by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer will remain outstanding and will remain subject to the indenture governing the Notes.

For Further Information

Further details about the Tender Offer can be obtained from:

The Joint Dealer Managers

ING Bank N.V., London Branch Telephone: +31 20 563 8017 Email: liability.management@uk.ing.com Attention: Liability Management J.P. Morgan Securities plc Telephone: +44 20 7134 2468 E-mail: em_europe_lm@jpmorgan.com Attention: Liability Management UBS Limited Telephone: +44 20 7568 2133 Attention: Liability Management Group Email: ol-liabilitymanagement-eu@ubs.com

The Information and Tender Agent

D.F. King Limited

Email: MHP@dfkingltd.com

Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/mhp

In London: 125 Wood Street London EC2V 7AN United Kingdom Telephone: +44 20 7920 9700 In New York 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 United States Banks and Brokers call: +1 212 269 5550 All others call Toll-Free: +1 800 848 3405 By Facsimile Transmission (for Eligible

Institutions only): +1 212 709 3328 For Confirmation: +1 212 269 5552 Attention: Andrew Beck In Hong Kong Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower 28 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +852 3953 7230

