MHP SE Announces Satisfaction of Financing Condition

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MHP SE (the "Company") today announces that the Financing Condition to the Company's previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") has been satisfied and the Company has accepted for purchase U.S.$409,783,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 8.25% Notes due 2 April 2020 (the "Notes") validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by Noteholders prior to the Early Tender Deadline, as set forth in the table below. The Tender Offer is being made, subject to the offer and distribution sections set out below, on the terms and conditions as set forth in a tender offer memorandum dated 9 March 2018 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Tender Offer Memorandum") in accordance with the procedures described therein. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to acquire any of the Notes, which is being made solely pursuant to the Tender Offer Memorandum. Noteholders are advised to read the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of, and information on, procedures for participating in the Tender Offer. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum and announcements are available, subject to offer and distribution restrictions, on the Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/mhp
|
Description of the
|
Regulation
|
Rule
|
Outstanding
|
Early Tender
|
Tender Offer
|
Amount
|
Amount Tendered
|
Per U.S.$1,000
|
Per U.S.$1,000
|
U.S.$750,000,000
|
Common
|
Common
|
U.S.$495,600,000
|
U.S.$1,095
|
U.S.$1,065
|
Any and all
|
U.S.$409,783,000
|
Expected Timetable of Events
|
The times and dates below are indicative only.
|
Action
|
Date and Time
|
Early Payment Date.........................
|
On or around 6 April 2018
|
Expiration Deadline..........................
|
11:59 p.m. (NYC time) on 6 April 2018
|
Final Results Announcement Date....
|
On or around 9 April 2018
|
Payment Date....................................
|
A date promptly following the Expiration Deadline,
For Further Information
A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer is set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Further details about the Tender Offer can be obtained from:
The Joint Dealer Managers
Requests for information in relation to the Tender Offer should be directed to:
|
ING Bank N.V., London
Telephone: +31 20 563 8017
Email:
Attention: Liability Management
|
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Telephone: +44 20 7134 2468
E-mail:
Attention: Liability Management
|
UBS Limited
Telephone: +44 20 7568 2133
Attention: Liability Management Group
Email:
The Information and Tender Agent
Requests for information in relation to the procedures for tendering Notes and participating in the Tender Offer and the submission of an electronic instruction or submission should be directed to the Information and Tender Agent.
|
D.F. King Limited
|
Email: MHP@dfkingltd.com
|
In London:
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 20 7920 9700
|
In New York
48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor
New York, New York 10005
United States
Banks and Brokers call: +1 212 269 5550
All others call Toll-Free: +1 800 848 3405
By Facsimile Transmission (for Eligible
For Confirmation: +1 212 269 5552
Attention: Andrew Beck
|
In Hong Kong
Suite 1601, 16/F, Central
28 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Telephone: +852 3953 7230
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mhp-se-announces-satisfaction-of-financing-condition-300623303.html
SOURCE MHP SE
Share this article