MHP SE Announces Satisfaction of Financing Condition

This announcement does not constitute an offer to acquire any of the Notes, which is being made solely pursuant to the Tender Offer Memorandum. Noteholders are advised to read the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of, and information on, procedures for participating in the Tender Offer. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum and announcements are available, subject to offer and distribution restrictions, on the Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/mhp

Description of the

Notes

Regulation

S Notes

Rule

144A

Notes

Outstanding

Principal

Amount

Early Tender

Offer

Consideration

Tender Offer

Consideration

Amount

subject to

the Tender

Offer

Amount Tendered

on or prior to the

Early Tender

Deadline













































Per U.S.$1,000

Per U.S.$1,000





































U.S.$750,000,000

8.25% Notes due

2 April 2020

Common

Code

091050617

/ ISIN:

USL6366M

AC75 /

CUSIP:

L6366MA

C7

Common

Code

078395079

/ ISIN:

US55302T

AC99 /

CUSIP:

55302T

AC9

U.S.$495,600,000

U.S.$1,095

U.S.$1,065

Any and all

U.S.$409,783,000

Expected Timetable of Events



The times and dates below are indicative only.





Action

Date and Time





Early Payment Date.........................

On or around 6 April 2018





Expiration Deadline..........................

11:59 p.m. (NYC time) on 6 April 2018





Final Results Announcement Date....

On or around 9 April 2018





Payment Date....................................

A date promptly following the Expiration Deadline,

expected to be on or about 10 April 2018

For Further Information

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer is set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Further details about the Tender Offer can be obtained from:

The Joint Dealer Managers

Requests for information in relation to the Tender Offer should be directed to:

ING Bank N.V., London

Branch Telephone: +31 20 563 8017 Email:

liability.management@uk.ing.com Attention: Liability Management J.P. Morgan Securities plc Telephone: +44 20 7134 2468 E-mail:

em_europe_lm@jpmorgan.com Attention: Liability Management UBS Limited Telephone: +44 20 7568 2133 Attention: Liability Management Group Email:

ol-liabilitymanagement-

eu@ubs.com

The Information and Tender Agent

Requests for information in relation to the procedures for tendering Notes and participating in the Tender Offer and the submission of an electronic instruction or submission should be directed to the Information and Tender Agent.

D.F. King Limited

Email: MHP@dfkingltd.com

Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/mhp

In London: 125 Wood Street London EC2V 7AN United Kingdom Telephone: +44 20 7920 9700 In New York 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 United States Banks and Brokers call: +1 212 269 5550 All others call Toll-Free: +1 800 848 3405 By Facsimile Transmission (for Eligible

Institutions only): +1 212 709 3328 For Confirmation: +1 212 269 5552 Attention: Andrew Beck In Hong Kong Suite 1601, 16/F, Central

Tower 28 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +852 3953 7230

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mhp-se-announces-satisfaction-of-financing-condition-300623303.html

SOURCE MHP SE