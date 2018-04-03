MHP SE Announces Satisfaction of Financing Condition

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MHP SE (the "Company") today announces that the Financing Condition to the Company's previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") has been satisfied and the Company has accepted for purchase U.S.$409,783,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 8.25% Notes due 2 April 2020 (the "Notes") validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by Noteholders prior to the Early Tender Deadline, as set forth in the table below. The Tender Offer is being made, subject to the offer and distribution sections set out below, on the terms and conditions as set forth in a tender offer memorandum dated 9 March 2018 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Tender Offer Memorandum") in accordance with the procedures described therein. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to acquire any of the Notes, which is being made solely pursuant to the Tender Offer Memorandum. Noteholders are advised to read the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of, and information on, procedures for participating in the Tender Offer. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum and announcements are available, subject to offer and distribution restrictions, on the Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/mhp

Description of the
Notes

Regulation
S Notes

Rule
144A
Notes

Outstanding
Principal
Amount

Early Tender
Offer
Consideration

Tender Offer
Consideration

Amount
subject to
the Tender
Offer

Amount Tendered
on or prior to the
Early Tender
Deadline























Per U.S.$1,000

Per U.S.$1,000


















U.S.$750,000,000
8.25% Notes due
2 April 2020

Common
Code
091050617
/ ISIN:
USL6366M
AC75 /
CUSIP:
L6366MA
C7

Common
Code
078395079
/ ISIN:
US55302T
AC99 /
CUSIP:
55302T
AC9

U.S.$495,600,000

U.S.$1,095

U.S.$1,065

Any and all

U.S.$409,783,000

Expected Timetable of Events


The times and dates below are indicative only.



Action

Date and Time



Early Payment Date.........................


On or around 6 April 2018



Expiration Deadline..........................


11:59 p.m. (NYC time) on 6 April 2018



Final Results Announcement Date....


On or around 9 April 2018



Payment Date....................................


A date promptly following the Expiration Deadline,
expected to be on or about 10 April 2018

For Further Information

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer is set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Further details about the Tender Offer can be obtained from:

The Joint Dealer Managers

Requests for information in relation to the Tender Offer should be directed to:

ING Bank N.V., London
Branch

Telephone: +31 20 563 8017

Email:
liability.management@uk.ing.com

Attention: Liability Management

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Telephone: +44 20 7134 2468

E-mail:
em_europe_lm@jpmorgan.com

Attention: Liability Management

UBS Limited

Telephone: +44 20 7568 2133

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email:
ol-liabilitymanagement-
eu@ubs.com

The Information and Tender Agent

Requests for information in relation to the procedures for tendering Notes and participating in the Tender Offer and the submission of an electronic instruction or submission should be directed to the Information and Tender Agent.

 

D.F. King Limited

Email: MHP@dfkingltd.com
Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/mhp

In London:

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 20 7920 9700

 

In New York

48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor

New York, New York 10005

United States

Banks and Brokers call: +1 212 269 5550

All others call Toll-Free: +1 800 848 3405

By Facsimile Transmission (for Eligible
Institutions only): +1 212 709 3328

For Confirmation: +1 212 269 5552

Attention: Andrew Beck

In Hong Kong

Suite 1601, 16/F, Central
Tower

28 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 3953 7230

 

