MHR Capital Group Announces Major Construction Milestones for AC Hotel by Marriott and Three Rivers Convention Center Expansion in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHR Capital Group today announced significant construction progress on the new AC Hotel by Marriott Kennewick, with the project's structural framing and roofing now complete. The upscale hospitality development remains on schedule for an anticipated grand opening in April 2027.

The project is being developed in close collaboration with the City of Kennewick and the Kennewick Public Facilities District as part of a coordinated investment in the region's hospitality and convention infrastructure.

AC Hotel by Marriott - Kennewick, WA

In addition to the hotel development, the expansion of the Three Rivers Convention Center — which is directly connected to the AC Hotel, remains on track for completion by December 2026. Together, the projects are expected to significantly enhance Kennewick's ability to attract larger conferences, corporate events, tourism activity, and regional gatherings.

"We are extremely pleased with the progress being made and the strong partnership that continues to drive this development forward," said Kamran Hasan, CEO of MHR Capital Group. "The collaboration between MHR Capital Group along with its investment partners, the City of Kennewick, and the Kennewick Public Facilities District reflects a shared vision for long-term economic growth and expanded opportunities for the Tri-Cities community."

Construction crews are currently advancing exterior façade work, interior systems installation, and site development activities. Once completed, the AC Hotel by Marriott will feature the sophisticated contemporary design, premium accommodations, and guest-focused amenities that define the AC Hotels brand.

The combined hotel and convention center expansion project is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for the region through increased tourism, expanded event capacity, job creation, and enhanced hospitality offerings for both business and leisure travelers.

For additional information about MHR Capital Group and its development portfolio, visit MHR Capital Group

About MHR Capital Group

MHR Capital Group is a real estate investment and development firm focused on hospitality, mixed-use, and commercial projects throughout the United States. The company is committed to delivering high-quality developments that create long-term value for communities, investors, and partners.

Media Contact:

Sofia De La Cruz

MHR Capital Group

(425) 800-6208

[email protected]

SOURCE MHR Capital Group