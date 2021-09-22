MHS Announces Innovative Community Doula Programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Services (MHS), an Indiana health coverage provider, has announced two new doula programs to address health disparities and improve birth outcomes, as well as strengthen Indiana's doula workforce. The new programs will offer MHS members access to a certified doula and additional support with a Care Coordinator, the Behavioral Health Crisis Text Line, Smoking Cessation Coaches, and the 24/7 Nurse Advice Line.

"We are pleased to announce new doula programs focused on the care of our pregnant members, especially Black mothers," said Kevin O'Toole, MHS President and CEO. "In Indiana, Black mothers and babies are more likely to be impacted by low birth weight, preterm birth and high infant mortality. MHS is committed to making a change and addressing these critical health disparities."

According to the Indiana Department of Health Maternal and Child Health Division, Non-Hispanic Black infants are 1.8 times more likely to die than Non-Hispanic white infants in Indiana, and are more likely to be born low birth weight or preterm.

The doula programs will launch October 2021 and will include:

Community Doula Services Program – MHS has partnered with the Indiana Minority Health Coalition (IMHC) on their Community Doula Services Program, a free pregnancy assistance program created to target minority women between the ages of 15 to 35 who are either on, or eligible for, Medicaid. The Community Doula Services Program is based in Lake , Elkhart , St. Joseph , LaPorte , and Marshall Counties.

– MHS has partnered with the Indiana Minority Health Coalition (IMHC) on their Community Doula Services Program, a free pregnancy assistance program created to target minority women between the ages of 15 to 35 who are either on, or eligible for, Medicaid. The Community Doula Services Program is based in , , , , and Counties. Doula On Demand - MHS' evidence-based Doula On Demand program offers the option of virtual visits or no-cost transportation. MHS is collaborating with a national doula partner with experience building local doula capacity to serve Medicaid members who come from and reside in the communities they serve. As part of this partnership, we are launching a member workforce development program to recruit and bolster Indiana's doula workforce, particularly focused on creating opportunities for Black members interested in doula careers, to remove SDOH barriers, improve population health and health equity, and promote economic development in the State.

"IMHC is proud to partner with MHS to expand our Community Doula Services Program," said Carl Ellison, IMHC President and CEO. "We see firsthand the challenges minority mothers have, especially those in the Medicaid population. MHS knows reaching these mothers at critical points in their pregnancies is crucial to maternal and newborn health and we applaud their efforts."

For more information on the Community Doula Services Program, please contact IMHC at 1-888-436-8527. For more information about Doula on Demand, MHS members may contact member services at 1-877-647-4848.

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for over 25 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Allwell from MHS, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation®, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.

