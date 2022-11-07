MHS Health Wisconsin Appoints Titus Muzi Jr. as CEO

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MHS Health Wisconsin (MHS Health) announced today that Titus Muzi Jr. has been appointed as Plan President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Nov. 7, 2022.

Mr. Muzi brings 30 years of healthcare leadership experience and served in many executive roles in a multi-hospital system environment. Most recently, Mr. Muzi served as the Senior Vice President (Managed Care Strategy) for Advocate Aurora Health.

"We are delighted to bring Titus' depth of experience in hospital, physician, contracting and community relations to MHS Health. Titus is an innovative leader with a proven track record, and his leadership will be instrumental as we continue to deliver on our mission to help transform the health of our members and local communities," said Bill Jones, Senior Vice President, Markets, for MHS Health's parent company, Centene.

"I look forward to being a part of a team that has done incredible work for nearly four decades to ensure our members have access to high-quality, comprehensive healthcare," said Mr. Muzi.

MHS Health serves more than 133,000 members across Wisconsin through BadgerCare Plus, Medicaid SSI and Medicare Advantage.

About MHS Health Wisconsin

MHS Health Wisconsin, founded in 1984, is a health maintenance organization (HMO) that provides coverage for Wisconsin beneficiaries in BadgerCare Plus, Medicaid SSI and Medicare Advantage. The health plan serves more than 133,000 members. MHS Health's Medicaid plan is accredited through the NCQA. MHS Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.mhswi.com.

