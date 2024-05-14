MHS Launches MHS Serves, a $12 Million Statewide Health Equity Program

MHS Serves will support the advancement of programs and innovations to improve health equity efforts statewide

MHS Serves will be a collaboration with Indiana Minority Health Coalition and Black Onyx Management

First partnership opportunity will support internet and technology adoption for partner organizations in underserved communities

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Services (MHS), a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for over 25 years and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today the creation of MHS Serves, a $12 million dollar health equity program focused on reducing and eliminating health disparities by supporting key community-based programs and resources across Indiana. Over the next six years, MHS Serves will provide a minimum of two million dollars annually to institute health equity-focused partnerships and innovations. Indiana Minority Health Coalition (IMHC) and Black Onyx Management will collaborate with MHS Serves to manage the program. The first opportunity, Broadband Access Strategic Partnership, will enable partner organizations in historically marginalized communities to have increased broadband access to support internet and technology adoption. The program aims to increase the number of Indiana's certified Broadband Ready Communities by supporting internet readiness through strategic planning and broadband surveys, and growing internet adoption in under-resourced communities through place-based initiatives.

"I'm proud to announce the creation of MHS Serves, our statewide health equity program several years in the making," said MHS President and CEO, Kevin O'Toole. "MHS' mission is to transform the health of the community we serve, one person at a time. MHS Serves will enable us to expand our focus on health equity and the social determinants of health in new and exciting ways."

MHS has previously worked closely with IMHC and Black Onyx Management. IMHC is a statewide non-profit that works to eliminate health disparities through research, education, advocacy, and access to health care services for minority populations. Black Onyx Management works to advance diversity, equity and inclusion by developing programs, implementing projects, analysis and assessments and trainings that are both action-oriented and results-driven.

"IMHC and MHS have been partners for many years and we're thrilled to expand our relationship through MHS Serves," said IMHC President and CEO, Carl Ellison. "MHS' mission aligns with ours, which is to enhance quality of life through education, advocacy and quality health care services for racial and ethnic minorities. We're looking forward to assisting MHS as they grow their health equity focus."

"We understand that the social determinants of health impact so much of our daily living," said Black Onyx Management President and CEO, Marshawn Wolley. "We are looking forward to the opportunity to empower community-based organizations to support an improved quality of life for communities around the state."

MHS' Health Equity Committee and MHS Serves Advisory Council will work with members, providers, advocates, Federally Qualified Health Centers and Community-Based Organizations to identify current factors that are leading to health disparities and determine research-based interventions. From there, MHS Serves will provide support and develop partnerships with the goal of reducing or eliminating the disparity.

The first partnership opportunity, Broadband Access Strategic Partnership, will focus on empowering underserved communities by increasing partner organizations' capacity to support internet and technology adoption. Applications for partnership funding can be found in the Application Portal at MHS Serves and will open on May 14, 2024 at 9 a.m. ET and close at 11:59 p.m. on June 21, 2024. Organizations that have any questions on the application process should email [email protected] for more information.

