MHS Partners with Mindoula to Promote Behavioral Health Services for Medicaid Members

New partnership will include personalized programs for suicide prevention, substance abuse, interpersonal violence, and more

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Services (MHS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has announced a new partnership with behavioral health management company Mindoula to offer MHS members around-the-clock, personalized support to address trauma, suicide risk, and other rising mental health challenges.

"It's estimated that one in five Hoosiers experience mental illness each year. Every day, we see more people struggling in our community," said Kevin O'Toole, MHS President and CEO. "MHS knows the importance of whole-person health, and we recognize the barriers to health that exist for our different populations. We are excited to bring Mindoula's innovative model of care to our members, which leans into addressing social determinants of health and providing a personalized approach to managing these complex issues. This is another creative way MHS is continuing to improve the overall health and well-being of all Hoosiers."

Mindoula's combination of 24/7 support, tech-enabled management, and measurement-based care has proven to lead to better outcomes for patients. Using data and analytics to match patients with the right program(s) for their situation and integrating behavioral health care into a patient's primary care, Mindoula has demonstrated the ability to reduce hospital admissions, emergency department visits, and healthcare costs.

"It is such an honor to partner with MHS and the Centene family to deliver our proven behavioral health support and care solutions across the state and engage MHS members in the flow of life to help them effectively address their unique personal needs and challenges," said Justin Lanning, Mindoula Chief Customer Officer. "Whether our support and care delivery is virtual or in-person, high-tech or low-tech, micro or macro, our exciting collaboration with MHS will help us achieve the Quadruple Aim while reducing health disparities and improving health equity in Indiana."

Mindoula is available to eligible MHS members now and includes the following programs:

Interpersonal Violence Reduction Program

Suicide Prevention Program

StrongWell Substance Exposed Pregnancy Program

Population Health Management Program

For more information on Mindoula, MHS members may contact member services at 1-877-647-4848.

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for more than 25 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs; and the Healthy Indiana (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana Health Insurance Marketplace, and Wellcare By Allwell, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

About Mindoula:

Mindoula is a next generation population health management company that scales the human connection through technology in addressing mind, body, and life challenges. It identifies, engages, and serves populations who might otherwise be left behind and delivers tech-enabled, team-based, 24/7 support and care across the continuum of care. Mindoula's adaptive data science approach, multi-platform technology stack, and virtual + in-person care extension teams enable its enterprise partners to achieve improved outcomes and significantly reduced costs by integrating behavioral, medical, and social determinants of health. Headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, Mindoula is currently operating in more than 28 states which include Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, North Carolina, Nevada, Louisiana, West Virginia, California, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Washington, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Delaware, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Minnesota, Indiana, and Florida, with continued national expansion plans to meet the growing need for integrated whole person care.

