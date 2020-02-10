MHS rebrands VanRiet, OCM businesses in latest step of integration process

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MHS (www.mhsglobal.com), a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announces the rebranding of its VanRiet and OCM businesses. The two companies are now simply referred to as MHS, providing a unified brand identity to customers worldwide.

"Consolidating legacy brands into a single MHS identity is an important step to portray our broad capabilities and consistent customer experience worldwide," says Markus Augeneder, the company's CEO of International, responsible for MHS operations outside the U.S. "Since becoming part of the MHS family, our European colleagues have upheld core values of reliability, trust and innovation to take care of our customers and support the continued global expansion of MHS."

MHS announced the acquisition of VanRiet in May 2018 and OCM in August of the same year, expanding the company's footprint in Europe and China. In the years since the acquisition, MHS has worked to support the research and development of new technologies, and market advanced automated solutions to a growing global market, backed with responsive local support.

Additional MHS acquisitions include Atronix and Advanced Production Systems in October 2017, A2i Systems in July of 2018 and eMotion in 2020, bolstering the company's controls, software, integration, engineering and lifecycle service capabilities.

"Meeting global e-commerce demand requires immense materials handling infrastructure and fuels our vision for MHS as a turnkey solutions provider with best-in-class automation technology and support," says Scott McReynolds, CEO and Co-Founder, MHS Global. "This rebranding gives us the strong global identity to continue our growth trajectory in a fast-paced logistics market."

About MHS

Founded in 1999, MHS Global is a full-service provider of innovative material handling systems that solve the challenges of distribution and fulfillment operations. We take a comprehensive, customer-centric approach that includes custom engineering, design, manufacturing and turnkey integration services. Our quality solutions leverage a broad range of controls and automated equipment, including but not limited to sorters, conveyors, extendable loading and unloading systems. We provide complete, responsive support to maintain systems for peak performance, with predictive analytics and local technicians to maximize long-term value and return on investment.

MHS has a global installed base of over $5 billion for small to large distribution and fulfillment projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, parcel, third party logistics and outside integrators.

