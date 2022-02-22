MHS to Provide Grant to Hope Avenue Homes in South Bend

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Services (MHS), an Indiana health coverage provider, is committed to supporting and advancing health equity through local innovation across the communities where we live, work, and serve. To that end, MHS has partnered with the South Bend Heritage Foundation to support Hope Avenue Homes in South Bend. MHS will provide permanent supportive housing with onsite case management, wraparound services, and community events. MHS is providing a $100,000 grant for the construction.

"Housing instability is one of the greatest risks to an individual's ability to live a healthy life," said Kevin O'Toole, MHS President and CEO. "MHS has always recognized social determinants of health as part of our whole-person approach to healthcare. We're pleased to expand our housing focus to Hope Avenue Homes in South Bend."

Scheduled to open in late spring 2022, Hope Avenue Homes will feature 22 apartment units exclusively for individuals who previously experienced homelessness or chronic homelessness. Residents will be selected from a prioritized list of people experiencing homelessness that are pursuing housing. Hope Avenue Homes will operate as Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH), an innovative, evidence-based approach to engage & rapidly house chronically homeless, who may be unable to meet requirements of other types of shelters or temporary housing. It provides intensive and flexible services to stabilize and support housing tenure while utilizing housing retention plans.

"We are grateful for MHS' support of Hope Avenue Homes," said Marco Mariani, Executive Director of the South Bend Heritage Foundation. "This investment will ensure that formerly homeless individuals can live in the best possible apartment community. The impact of the development will be significant and long-lasting."

To learn more about Hope Avenue Homes, please visit https://sbheritage.org/spaces/hopeavenuehomes/.

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for over 25 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Wellcare by Allwell, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation®, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.

SOURCE MHS