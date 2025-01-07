MHS Wins 2024 Excellence in Equity Awards

The top PreK-20 companies, products, and leaders with clear contributions to equity and access were identified across 29 unique award categories.

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The American Consortium for Equity in Education recently announced that MHS' Naglieri General Ability Tests™ was named a winner of the 2024 Excellence in Equity – Industry Impact Award in the Diversity and Inclusion Solution category.

Test authors, Jack A. Naglieri, Ph.D., Dina Brulles, Ph.D., and Kimberly Lansdowne, Ph.D., were named winners of the 2024 Excellence in Equity – Industry Impact Award in the Author, Speaker or Consultant of the Year category.

The Industry Impact Awards honor the PreK-20 companies, organizations, leaders, and products whose proven results have advanced educational equity and access for learners. Overall, 44 winners were named in 29 unique categories.

"Congratulations to all the deserving winners of the Industry Impact Awards, and a heartfelt thank you for the work you do to support educators and students," said Maia Appleby, Communications and Editorial Director for the American Consortium for Equity in Education. "It's a joy to announce these winners, highlight their meaningful contributions to education, and it will be just as exciting to see what they do next."

"We are deeply honored to receive the 2024 Excellence in Equity – Industry Impact Award in the Diversity and Inclusion Solution category for our Naglieri General Ability Tests," said John Clarke, CEO of MHS. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to fairness, equity, and inclusivity in education. As we continue to expand our offerings in the gifted and talented space, we remain dedicated to providing innovative and inclusive tools that recognize and nurture the potential of every student. I would also like to congratulate Drs. Naglieri, Brulles, and Lansdowne for their outstanding contributions to the field of gifted education. Their work continues to inspire and drive our mission to promote inclusivity and equity in education."

The Naglieri General Ability Tests were designed to remove cultural influences, allow students to solve problems regardless of the language they speak, and significantly reduce the amount of formal knowledge required so tests measure how well students "think," rather than what students "know."

Used in 35 states and provinces across the U.S. and Canada, the tests enable educators to identify gifted students equitably. Together, the authors of the Naglieri General Ability Tests aim to provide fair identification of gifted students from diverse backgrounds, significantly impacting the field of gifted education by promoting inclusivity and equity.

Every nominee, finalist, and winner of the Excellence in Equity Awards has made invaluable contributions to improving opportunity and outcomes for students.

About Multi-Health Systems, Inc. (MHS, Inc.)

MHS is a leading developer of innovative solutions dedicated to measuring and developing the potential of people. We're not just about assessments—we're about breaking barriers.

With over forty years of experience, we're pioneers in understanding and addressing neurological conditions and disorders—like ADHD in both children and adults. We're revolutionizing how gifted and talented youth are identified, ensuring a fair and inclusive process that nurtures potential in all its forms. We're deeply committed to improving outcomes within the justice system, offering support and resources to all involved. Our core values drive us to empower individuals at every level of organizations, focusing on talent development with an emphasis on emotional intelligence and leadership development.

We prioritize fairness, equity, and bias reduction in all aspects of our work while giving back to the communities we serve.

About the Excellence in Equity Awards

The annual Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner.

