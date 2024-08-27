KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prespecified primary analysis of the first in vivo study for ultraportable operating room SurgiField (SurgiBox Inc, Cambridge, MA, USA) demonstrated 100% successful completion rate of liver, kidney, and bowel repair surgeries performed by mobilized surgeons in Ukraine. These findings, which showed no significant difference in the Surgical Task Load Index compared to control, were published recently in the European Journal of Trauma and are being presented alongside user data at the 2024 Military Health Research Symposium (MHSRS) (26-29 August, Kissimmee, FL, USA).

MHSRS 2024: SurgiField systems reported by mobilized surgeons in Ukraine to improve patient and surgical team safety Post this Ukrainian surgeons using the SurgiField system during trauma surgery training.

The study, approved by IRB and IACUC, was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Michael Samatowka (MedGlobal Board member and Ukrainian-American trauma surgeon at Novant Health), COL Dr. David R. King (US Army Reserve and Mass General Hospital trauma surgeon, and SurgiBox Surgical Director), and Dr. Emanuele Lagazzi (Massachusetts General Hospital Research Fellow, now at Boston Medical Center). Twelve Ukrainian surgeons, recently mobilized to the frontlines of the Russo-Ukrainian War, successfully completed 64 advanced trauma surgeries despite challenging conditions, including frequent air raid sirens.

Atif Rakin, SurgiBox's Chief Technology Officer, noted, "It is impressive that surgeons, most of them new to both the procedures and the SurgiField system, experienced consistent task load levels throughout - all while watching missile alerts."

Subsequent anonymous, Ukrainian-language surveys of mobilized surgeons rated SurgiField 4.8/5 for benefit to patient safety and 4.2/5 for benefit to surgical team safety. Bloodstone Division Founder and President Dave Spence, a retired U.S. Special Forces Medic, stated, "SurgiField is crucial for enhancing Patient Sustainment and Prolonged Field Care, proving indispensable in the fast-moving realities of modern conflict."

The SurgiField System is currently available in Ukraine under Humanitarian Use Exemption. The Smart Control Module is currently available under CE Mark.

To learn more, visit www.surgibox.com

