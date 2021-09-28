MHT and Superior Essex Announce Smart Building Technology Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MHT Lighting, an industry leader in POE lighting technology, and Superior Essex Communications, the leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cables in North America, have taken steps to advance smart building technology by announcing the integration of MHT Lighting's inspeXtor® PoE Light Management Software and Superior Essex's innovative PowerWise® cable.

MHT Lighting is an established industry leader in PoE light management systems to the healthcare, residential and commercial spaces. Superior Essex's PowerWise® cable is efficient, versatile and capable of transmitting power and data at extended distances to maximize efficiency. This innovative cable, paired with MHT's inspeXtor® PoE system, allows for the most cost-effective, practical installation of PoE equipment in smart buildings. Akram Khalis, MHT's CTO, stated, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Superior Essex. Utilizing the PowerWise® cable allows us to extend cabling 3 to 4 times the average length, without losing power or data. The applications for this partnership are endless."

MHT Lighting and Superior Essex have worked together to develop a cohesive system, "and that is a win-win for the customer," Brian Ensign, VP of Marketing at Superior Essex Communications, said. "With the combination of MHT Lighting and Superior Essex, customers will not only benefit from the advanced controls inspeXtor® has to offer, but will also have peace of mind that the infrastructure will efficiently support MHT systems."

Utilizing the PowerWise® cable with the inspeXtor® system provides a number of unique benefits:

Can be up used in Type 4 PoE – up to 90 Watts

Longer distances reduce installation time

Energy savings of up to 50% when compared to Cat 5e and 40% comparing to Cat 6 cable

Future proof any smart building using inspeXtor® and PowerWise®

Reduces carbon impact from building operations

Can be integrated with other building controls

Offers power and data over a single cable network

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

About MHT

MHT Lighting is a pioneer in lighting technology and PoE software development. For over a decade, our patented inspeXtor lighting platform has helped clients all over the world reduce their energy consumption and integrate automation into today's smart building designs. MHT provides our clients with real-time data and control over the lighting and other BMS systems in their facility.

About Superior Essex

Superior Essex Communications is the leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington (KS) plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification, and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at www.superioressexcommunications.com.

