MHW Benefit Partners Launches Integrated Solution to Give Employers Greater Clarity and Control Over Healthcare Spend

With straightforward pricing and turnkey administration, MHW+ engages employees and empowers employers to understand and address the underlying drivers of health care costs

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHW Benefit Partners, an innovator in employee benefit programs for group captives, consortiums and single employers, today announced the launch of MHW+, a turnkey bundle of coverage, care and savings solutions designed to give employers greater transparency, control, and proven solutions to address healthcare costs.

"While traditional group self-funded insurance may give employers some visibility into paid claims, it gives them limited ability to manage the cost," said Jeff Fitzgerald, MHW Benefit Partners General Manager. "By giving employers insight, direction, and tools to manage the underlying drivers of healthcare spend, MHW+ is changing the paradigm."

MHW+ is an all-in-one program designed to provide employer groups of 100 to 2,000 lives with the advantages typically afforded to large enterprises, including:

Clinical Programs. Proactive support to help employees navigate complex therapies, including GLP-1 and specialty medications, and stay on track.

Proactive support to help employees navigate complex therapies, including and specialty medications, and stay on track. Collaborative Pricing. Bundled administrative fees, percentage of savings solutions, pooled renewal protections.

Bundled administrative fees, percentage of savings solutions, pooled renewal protections. Drug Affordability & Access. Financial assistance programs for high-cost drugs, mail-order, and cash card services to reduce out-of-pocket prescription costs.

Financial assistance programs for high-cost drugs, mail-order, and cash card services to reduce out-of-pocket prescription costs. Care Advocacy. Dedicated advocates give employees personalized support to navigate and secure lowest cost, best care pricing for medical procedures.

MHW+ has been designed for ease of implementation and management, while educating and empowering employers to shape their program as it evolves. The dedicated account management team provides employers with hands-on support with simple reporting and fast claims reimbursements, while stop-loss insurance pooling protects them from high-cost claims. And participating employers become part of a community focused on healthcare savings, support, and improvement.

"With self-insurance rising rapidly among mid-sized firms looking to escape runaway premiums, employers are no longer satisfied with either inflexible, expensive fully insured policies or overly complex, multi-vendor solutions," said Fitzgerald. "With MHW+, we're delivering the clarity, control, simplicity, and solutions they are looking for."

Learn more about MHW+.

About MHW Benefit Partners

MHW Benefit Partners helps businesses – working independently or in groups – form, grow, and evolve captives, consortiums, and other employee benefit programs that deliver greater control and transparency over costs and plan administration. To learn more or request a consultation, contact [email protected] or visit MHWBenefitPartners.com.

SOURCE MHW Benefit Partners