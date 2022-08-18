MHW Launches the 'Make Your Mark on the USA' Brand Battle, Giving Beverage Alcohol Brands the Opportunity to Win $17,500 Towards Importation, Distribution and Business Development in the United States Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week service provider MHW Ltd. launched their 'Make Your Mark with MHW' brand competition, which gives international beverage alcohol brands the chance to win $15,000 worth of MHW's U.S. importation and distribution services to enter or expand into the U.S. market and a $2,500 Associate Corporate Membership to Women of the Vine & Spirits for business development and networking. The final phase of the competition will take place at Bar Convent Berlin.

The competition will require brands to submit their best pitch with supporting materials of their choice, as well as their plan for entering or expanding into the U.S. market, both of which will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges from various backgrounds. The judges include Ed Eiswirth (Director, Beverage Operations, Royal Caribbean International), Deborah Brenner (Founder & CEO of Women of the Vine & Spirits), Olly Wehring (seasoned spirits writer and editor), and Roy Sumang (International Business Development Manager of Tanduay Rum).

Beverage alcohol brands must submit their brand pitch to MHWLtd.com/BrandBattle by September 25, 2022. The final judging round for the top 3 finalists takes place live at the largest international spirits conference Bar Convent Berlin on the main Tasting Stage on October 11, 2022 at 1pm.

"With MHW's 'Make Your Mark' Brand Battle, we can provide international brands an equal, open opportunity to launch their products in the most lucrative market in the world," says Chief Executive Officer Gabe Barkley. "These brands will receive feedback from independent, esteemed panelists who have unique perspectives and sets of expertise, which enables the judging criteria and process to reflect the realities and complexities of succeeding in the U.S. market. MHW looks forward to serving the winning brand as their importer, distributor, and back-office service platform."

The 2023 Women of the Vine & Spirits Associate Corporate Membership, sponsored by MHW, will further empower the winning brand with resources and connections for business development and innovation, diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and industry-wide networking and resources across the three-tier system. Women of the Vine & Spirits is an all-encompassing global membership organization comprised of all genders, dedicated to pushing the wine, beer and spirits industry toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive era.

MHW is the leading beverage alcohol service partner in the United States, specializing in strategic, scalable back-office solutions including compliance management, licensing, operations, logistics, fulfillment, accounting, business insight reporting, and technology. Since 1995, MHW has served as the national importer and distributor to international brands of all sizes, helping more than 100,000 wine, spirits, and beer products successfully enter the U.S. MHW's global wholesale capabilities give clients access to the retail trade in four key US markets, the European Union, and United Kingdom. Companies who partner with MHW have the competitive advantage to focus time and effort on building brand sales. With strategic and attentive teams who have decades of back-office beverage alcohol experience, MHW offers unparalleled expertise and service excellence.

