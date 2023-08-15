MHW Ltd. Accepting Entries for the 'Make Your Mark on the USA' Brand Competition Giving Beverage Alcohol Brands the Opportunity to Win $17,500 Towards Importation, Distribution and Business Development in the U.S. Market

MANHASSET, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week MHW Ltd. opened the ' Make Your Mark with MHW ' Brand Pitch Competition, which gives international beverage alcohol brands the chance to win $15,000 worth of MHW's U.S. importation and distribution services to enter or expand into the U.S. market and a $2,500 Associate Corporate Membership to Women of the Vine & Spirits for business development and networking. The final phase of the competition will take place at Bar Convent Berlin.

The competition will require brands to submit their best pitch with supporting materials of their choice, as well as their plan for entering or expanding into the U.S. market, both of which will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges from various backgrounds. The judges include Amanda Blue, COO and President of San Francisco Wine & Spirit Competition; Deborah Brenner, Founder and CEO of Women of the Vine & Spirits and Diverse Powered Brands; Gary Gruver, Director of Beverage, Global, U.S. and Canada of Marriott Hotels; Shayne Hoyne, Director of Altos Planos and Olly Wehring, Digital Editor, Global Drinks Intel.

Beverage alcohol brands must submit their brand pitch by September 17 via mhwltd.com/brandbattle. Finalists will be announced on September 24, and the final judging round for the top 3 finalists takes place live at the largest international spirits conference Bar Convent Berlin on the main Tasting Stage on October 10, 2023 at 11:30am.

"The combination of our expertise and support makes MHW's 'Make Your Mark' Brand Competition a great opportunity for a young brand. We can provide international brands an equal, open opportunity to launch their products in the most lucrative market in the world," says Chief Executive Officer Ryan O'Hara. "These brands will receive valuable feedback from our independent, esteemed panelists who bring their unique perspectives and sets of expertise to the judging process. Each of our judges are fully aware of the realities and complexities of succeeding in the U.S. market. MHW looks forward to the opportunity to serve the winning brand as their importer, distributor, and back-office service platform."

The 2023 Women of the Vine & Spirits Associate Corporate Membership, sponsored by MHW, will further empower the winning brand with resources and connections for business development and innovation, diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and industry-wide networking and resources across the three-tier system. Women of the Vine & Spirits is an all-encompassing global membership organization comprised of all gender, dedicated to pushing the wine, beer and spirits industry toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive era.

MHW is the leading beverage alcohol service partner in the United States, specializing in strategic, scalable back-office solutions including compliance management, licensing, operations, logistics, fulfillment, accounting, business insight reporting, and technology. Since 1995, MHW has served as the national importer and distributor to international brands of all sizes, helping more than 100,000 wine, spirits, and beer products successfully enter the U.S. MHW's global wholesale capabilities give clients access to the retail trade in four key US markets, the European Union, and United Kingdom. Companies who partner with MHW have the competitive advantage to focus time and effort on building brand sales. With strategic and attentive teams who have decades of back-office beverage alcohol experience, MHW offers unparalleled expertise and service excellence.

