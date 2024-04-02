MHX Expands Operations to Phoenix, AZ, Strengthening West Coast Presence to Support Customer Growth in New Markets

PHOENIX, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHX, LLC is pleased to announce the commencement of operations in Phoenix, Arizona, effective April 1, 2024. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for MHX, expanding its existing facility portfolio in California, Oregon, and Washington, and enabling the company to better serve a broader range of customers in the West.

The new Phoenix transload site spans 108 acres and features outdoor and covered storage facilities. Currently equipped for multi-commodity rail transload and last-mile transportation, this location is directly served by Union Pacific Railroad, positioning it as an ideal destination for various commodities entering or exiting the Phoenix market. Leveraging cutting-edge real-time data technology, MHX aims to deliver unparalleled rail transload services and enhance customer experiences across diverse industries.

"MHX is excited to expand into Phoenix, one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S., by building on the site's exceptional legacy. This facility has a reputation for operational excellence and has been at the core of economic growth in Arizona," said President Brooke Smith. "We look forward to building on today's exceptional transload by introducing real-time technology, offering customers self-service inventory visibility, and continuing to focus on safety as our guiding principle. We are backed by a best-in-class team that is well-prepared to support immense growth opportunities."

MHX remains committed to delivering a comprehensive suite of logistics solutions, including rail transload services, last-mile trucking, storage, and truck loading. By leveraging its operational expertise, state-of-the-art data systems, and best-in-class inventory practices, MHX aims to elevate customer service standards and drive carload growth across its expanding network.

About MHX

MHX is a fully integrated logistics and supply chain management company specializing in critical rail transload sites and first- and last-mile solutions. Formed in 2017 through the merger of Budway Enterprises, Inc. and Ancon KOT, MHX boasts a collective operational experience spanning over 70 years. With seven multi-commodity transload locations on the West Coast, MHX is committed to delivering industry-leading service and operations at its new Phoenix site. For more information about MHX, visit https://mhx.solutions .

CONTACT:

Brooke Smith

Phone: 909-641-5843

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MHX