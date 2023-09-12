MHX Opens Operations in Portland and Tacoma, Expanding Operations to Help Customers Grow

News provided by

MHX

12 Sep, 2023, 09:36 ET

PORTLAND, Ore. and TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective September 1, 2023, MHX, LLC has begun operations at Portland, Oregon and Tacoma, Washington under partnership with Loup Logistics a wholly owned Union Pacific Railroad subsidiary. With the additions of these two sites MHX operations expand beyond California and into the Pacific Northwest, providing growth opportunities for the region's customers.

The Portland transload site is a 17-acre yard with outdoor and indoor/covered storage, currently supporting Lumber reloads. The Tacoma location is conveniently located near the Port of Tacoma and features indoor/outdoor storage and cross-dock opportunities, also servicing the Lumber market. Both facilities are directly served by the Union Pacific and offer opportunities to serve multiple commodities and support the current customer base and grow within these sites.

"MHX is excited to expand into the Pacific Northwest and bring our operational experience and technology to support and serve customers at these sites," said President Brooke Smith. "These sites have amazing customers, team members, and facility design that we know we will be able to optimize and grow with our customers."

MHX will continue to offer rail transload services, storage, and truck loading. MHX will leverage operational expertise, advanced data systems, and best-in-class inventory practices to ensure customer service and drive carload growth through these sites.

About MHX
MHX is a fully integrated logistics and supply chain management company that provides critical first- and last-mile solutions. MHX was created in 2017 through a merger between Budway Enterprises, Inc. and Ancon KOT – and between these two companies, MHX has operated for more than 70 years. MHX currently operates 7 multi-commodity transload locations in California and will bring industry leading service and operations to Loup's Portland and Tacoma transload facilities. More information about MHX is available at https://mhx.solutions

CONTACT: Brooke Smith, 909-641-5843, [email protected]

SOURCE MHX

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.