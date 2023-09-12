MHX Opens Operations in Portland and Tacoma, Expanding Operations to Help Customers Grow

PORTLAND, Ore. and TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective September 1, 2023, MHX, LLC has begun operations at Portland, Oregon and Tacoma, Washington under partnership with Loup Logistics a wholly owned Union Pacific Railroad subsidiary. With the additions of these two sites MHX operations expand beyond California and into the Pacific Northwest, providing growth opportunities for the region's customers.

The Portland transload site is a 17-acre yard with outdoor and indoor/covered storage, currently supporting Lumber reloads. The Tacoma location is conveniently located near the Port of Tacoma and features indoor/outdoor storage and cross-dock opportunities, also servicing the Lumber market. Both facilities are directly served by the Union Pacific and offer opportunities to serve multiple commodities and support the current customer base and grow within these sites.

"MHX is excited to expand into the Pacific Northwest and bring our operational experience and technology to support and serve customers at these sites," said President Brooke Smith. "These sites have amazing customers, team members, and facility design that we know we will be able to optimize and grow with our customers."

MHX will continue to offer rail transload services, storage, and truck loading. MHX will leverage operational expertise, advanced data systems, and best-in-class inventory practices to ensure customer service and drive carload growth through these sites.

About MHX

MHX is a fully integrated logistics and supply chain management company that provides critical first- and last-mile solutions. MHX was created in 2017 through a merger between Budway Enterprises, Inc. and Ancon KOT – and between these two companies, MHX has operated for more than 70 years. MHX currently operates 7 multi-commodity transload locations in California and will bring industry leading service and operations to Loup's Portland and Tacoma transload facilities. More information about MHX is available at https://mhx.solutions.

