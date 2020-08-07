MHz Choice announces its September lineup of new releases

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 PIÉGÉS | 2X60' | NEW LIMITED SERIES| FRENCH | ITV STUDIOS Piégés is a breathtaking French drama thriller starring Odile Vuillemin (Profiling ) and Thierry Neuvic (Mafiosa). An ordinary woman discovers she's the lucky beneficiary of one million euros gifted to her by a stranger. But before she can touch it, she must complete one macabre task: "To kill a man who deserves to die."

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

GREYZONE | 10X60' | NEW THRILLER SERIES | DANISH | ITV STUDIOS

Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, (Borgen, Game of Thrones) stars as a drone engineer taken hostage in her own home by a terror cell in this high-tech thriller. The terrorists are planning an attack on Scandinavia and have chosen Victoria because of her technical acumen and access to her company's assets needed to carry out their lethal mission.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020

THE PASSION OF ANNA MAGNANI | 1x60'| DOCUMENTARY | ITALIAN | RAI COM

"Anna Magnani is the greatest actress I've ever seen." - Bette Davis

Using archival footage, some never-before-seen from Magnani's family, journalist Orana Fallaci paints a portrait of the Italian actress who became a symbol of neorealism and an icon of the film industry.

MERAVIGLIE| 6x60'| DOCUMENTARY | ITALIAN | RAI COM

Experience Italian art, architecture, history and natural wonders with commentary by acclaimed travel journalist Alberto Angela.

A NIGHT IN THE EGYPTIAN MUSEUM| 1x60'| DOCUMENTARY | ITALIAN | RAI COM

A Night at the Egyptian Museum explores Turin's world-famous Egyptian collection with historical context from acclaimed travel journalist Alberto Angela.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

AGATHA CHIRISTIE'S CRIMINAL GAMES: SEASON 4 | 5x90'| MYSTERY | FRENCH | FRANCE TÉLÉVISIONS

MHz Choice delivers the fourth tranche of episodes in this wildly popular series of Agatha Christie mysteries delightfully adapted into a series of French TV movies. Set in the 1950s, these iconic stories introduce new investigators in classic Christie style.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

TU ES MON FILS| 1X90' |TV MOVIE DRAMA | FRANCE | ITV STUDIOS

This chilling French remake of the British thriller, A Mother's Son, begins with the discovery of the body that triggers a murder investigation. Claire (Anne Marivin) begins to suspect that her son Raphael (Paul Bartel, Das Boot the TV Series) may be involved and soon she's torn between a mother's instinct to protect her son and the truth.

