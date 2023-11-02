MHz Choice Sets 'Paris Police 1905' U.S. Premiere for November 14

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MHz Choice, which brings the best of international series to viewers in the US and Canada, has set the premiere for all-new limited series Paris Police 1905 for November 14, 2023. Paris Police 1905 is the highly anticipated follow-up series to Paris Police 1900, which The New York Times named one of the Best International Series of 2022.

Evelyne Brochu (Meg Steinheil) in "Paris Police 1905" on MHz Choice
Inspired by real events, this follow-up series to the critically acclaimed Paris Police 1900 follows Inspector Antoine Jouin (Jérémie Lahuerte) in an all-new investigation. It's Christmas Eve in Paris, 1904, and Jouin investigates a case that will take him deep into Paris' secret underbelly: the forest on the outskirts of the city, where people come to satisfy their darkest desires. Jouin must venture off the beaten track, unwittingly drawn into a whirlwind of vice, corruption and blackmail. Everyone has something to hide, even the police.

The series was created by Fabien Nury, who also served as creator and writer for Paris Police 1900. Xavier Dorison serves as collaborating writer. The series was directed by Julien Despaux (Paris Police 1900) and Frédéric Balekdjian (Spiral). In addition to Lahuerte returning to his role as Inspector Jouin, the returning ensemble also includes Evelyne Brochu (Orphan Black), Thibaut Evrard (Before We Collapse), Marc Barbé (Captain Marleau), François Raison (Laetitia), and more.

Paris Police 1905 joins MHz Choice's existing top-tier catalog of French series including A French Village, Murder In…, Magellan, Nona and Her Daughters, and many more. Full November schedule available here: https://mhzchoice.com/premiere-schedule/

About MHz Choice
MHz Choice, the evolution of the original MHz Networks television service, offers viewers in the U.S. and Canada access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service. Select MHz content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus and Plex. Newcomers to MHz Choice are offered a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

