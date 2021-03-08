MHz Choice to premiere Finnish thriller 'Man in Room 301', French fantasy drama 'Wonderland' and German drama 'The Typist'

Also in April, brilliant French fantasy-thriller Wonderland starring Olga Kurylenko ( Quantum of Solace , Oblivion ) as Alice, a mysterious woman in 1960s Biarritz with secrets clouding her past and present. Pierre Deladonchamps ( Spiral, Nicolas Le Floch ) plays young idealist Jérémy, whom writer-director Hervé Hadmar describes as "a man who travels through time for love". The more Jérémy learns about Alice, the more surprising twists this gripping series takes. Underlying the heady mix of intrigue, passion and tension is a gorgeous score by composer Éric Demarsan.

Iris Berben (Eddie the Eagle) stars as Freya, a police secretary in multi-layered German drama The Typist. Freya has spent her life transcribing gruesome accounts of murder and is haunted by the disappearance of her own daughter eleven years prior. When an old friend played by Peter Kurth (Babylon Berlin) takes over the Berlin Police Department, she resolves to finally get to the bottom of her daughter's disappearance and finds out more than she bargained for.

The Movie of the Week series continues with new weekly telefilms from France. Of note this month: Storm Warning starring Blandine Bellavoir (Agatha Christie's Criminal Games) and Antoine Dulery (Perfect Murders) and Valparaiso with Thierry Godard (Spiral, A French Village).

The full April 2021 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

APRIL 6

WONDERLAND, FRANCE, MEDIAWAN

In this romantic fantasy-thriller, a man from the present travels back to 1960s Biarritz and meets a mysterious woman whose destiny is inextricably linked with his own.

LE PETIT TOUR, FRANCE, VIDEOPLUGGER

In this sparkling travelogue, food and wine expert Mathieu Champrétavy takes us through the French, Italian and Swiss Alps to explore local methods of making wine, cheeses, cured meats, honey, bread and spirits. Warning: do not watch this series hungry!

BANNAN, SCOTLAND, VIDEOPLUGGER

Seasons 3, 4 and 5 of this character-driven Scottish drama premiere April 6th, 13th and 20th respectively. Starring Debbie Mackay as single-mom Màiri, this series features a tight-knit Highland community on the Isle of Skye with conflicts and passions brewing just slightly beneath its surface.

APRIL 13

MAFIOSA, FRANCE, MEDIAWAN

Fifth and final season of the popular crime drama about the inner workings of a notorious mob clan after its patriarch dies and his young niece takes over as heir to the family business.

APRIL 20

THE TYPIST, GERMANY, BETA FILMS

A long-serving police secretary defies protocol to launch an unconventional investigation to find her missing daughter in this German thriller set in Berlin.

APRIL 27

MAN IN ROOM 301, FINLAND, APC STUDIOS

Dark Finnish thriller about a fractured family facing the consequences of their past actions.

HOTEL ALMIRANTE, SPAIN, VIDEOPLUGGER

A suicide in a luxury hotel leads to revelations from the past in this romantic drama set in 1940s Spain. Based on the novel by Marta Rivera de la Cruz.

