MHz Choice to premiere first series from Lebanon 'Awake'

Created by Nadia Tabbara and directed by Mazen Fayad, Awake (2019, 16X45') is about a young woman, Dana (Flavia Bechara), who wakes up from a coma after twelve years, unable to speak or interact with others. With the help of her family, including sisters Lama (Stephanie Atallah) and Jinane (Ruba Zaarour), she slowly comes to grips with what happened to her, and how social media has taken over the world. She realizes that she has woken up to a new world and a new, vibrant Beirut where everyone she's loved is different, and family secrets and lies begin to reveal themselves.

"Awake is a great opportunity for MHz Choice to showcase the best of TV content emerging from Lebanon," says Lance Schwulst, MHz Networks' VP of Content Strategy. "It's excellent storytelling that's set in one of the world's greatest cities. It's a perfect mix for our audience."

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2021

MOVIE OF THE WEEK - JUST LIKE HOME | FILM & PICTURE | NEW EPISODE| FRANCE

A French and Turkish family's cohabitation agreement goes on longer than either family had anticipated.

AWAKE | VIDEOPLUGGER | NEW EPISODE| LEBANON

A young woman awakes after a twelve-year coma to a world she hardly recognizes.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2021

MOVIE OF THE WEEK - LOVE NATURALLY, PART 1 | FILM & PICTURE | NEW EPISODE| FRANCE

A Parisian businesswoman travels to rural France for a wedding and falls in love with Luc, a single father and farmer.

MAFIOSA: SEASON 4 | MEDIAWA |NEW SEASON| FRANCE

A gripping drama about the inner workings of a notorious mob clan after its patriarch dies and his young niece takes over as heir to the family business.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2021

MOVIE OF THE WEEK - LOVE NATURALLY, PART 2 | FILM & PICTURE | NEW EPISODE| FRANCE

City girl Lili and country boy Luc struggle to keep their marriage afloat.

TATORT BOROWKSI: SEASON 5 | STUDIO HAMBURG |NEW SEASON| GERMANY

Detective Klaus Borowski is a quixotic, social disaster who manages to offend everyone while solving crimes in the port city of Kiel.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2021

MOVIE OF THE WEEK - GOODBYE AND SEE YOU SOON | FILM & PICTURE | NEW EPISODE| FRANCE

Sixty-something Henri meets fifty-something Lila, and sparks fly - until they both must reconcile their very different lives and backgrounds.

MURDER IN: SEASON 7 | MEDIAWAN/NEWEN DISTRIBUTION |NEW SEASON| FRANCE

A gorgeous collection of mysteries, each one set in a different, picturesque region of France. Enjoy French towns and areas you may never have seen before!

About MHz Networks

MHz Networks offers viewers access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service, MHz Choice. Select MHz Networks content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now available on Samsung TV Plus.

New MHz Choice customers receive a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com

SOURCE MHz Networks

Related Links

http://www.mhznetworks.org

