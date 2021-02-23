MHz Choice to Premiere Swedish Action Series 'Agent Hamilton', Announces March 2021 Line-Up

INSPECTOR DUPIN | GERMANY | BETA FILMS | NEW EPISODES

Parisian homicide inspector Georges Dupin relocates to Brittany despite his fish allergy, fear of the ocean and feeling like a fish out of water.

MARCH 9

ANATOMY OF EVIL | AUSTRIA | BETA FILMS | NEW EPISODE

Police psychologist Richard Brock fights crime and his own demons in this dark mystery series set in Vienna.

MARCH 16

GRACE HARTE | IRELAND | VIDEOPLUGGER | NEW LIMITED SERIES

A stranger's arrival leads to tragedy for a couple running a dilapidated hotel on the west coast of Ireland.

BANNAN | SCOTLAND | VIDEOPLUGGER | NEW SERIES

This character-driven drama features a tight-knit Highland community on the Isle of Skye with conflicts and passions brewing just slightly beneath its surface.

MARCH 23

DEMIMONDE | HUNGARY | VIDEOPLUGGER | TV MOVIE

The story of three women in 1914 Budapest whose passionate, bizarre and complex relationship can only lead to one thing - murder.

MONEY, MURDER, ZURICH | GERMANY | BETA FILMS | NEW SEASON

Popular German crime drama about a disgraced lawyer who returns to his native Zurich to work as an unlicensed defender.

MARCH 30

AGENT HAMILTON | SWEDEN | BETA FILM | NEW SERIES

Former Swedish intelligence officer Carl Hamilton (Jakob Oftebro), trained by the U.S. Navy Seals to join an illegal black ops cell within the Swedish military, is caught up in a murder investigation seemingly linked to cyber attacks.

MURDER BY THE LAKE | GERMANY | BETA FILM | NEW EPISODE

With Germany, Switzerland and Austria all sharing its shores, Lake Constance inevitably has stories to tell… of underwater secrets, people who've disappeared in the night, of mysteries haunting its depths and occasionally spilling out onto the surface.

FRENCH MOVIE OF THE WEEK MARCH 2021 SCHEDULE

MARCH 2 - A MAN AU PAIR

50-something Maxime, unemployed since he was laid off from his finance sector job, is finally offered full-time work... as a nanny!

MARCH 9 - UNEXPECTED

Jeanne is a senior executive when, at 57, she's forced to retire, and soon after falls for a 35-year-old - throwing her life and the lives of those around her into turmoil!

MARCH 16 – WITHOUT A TRACE

Two mismatched strangers, Martin and Adele, try to unravel the mysterious disappearance of their loved ones.

MARCH 23 – LIFE AFTER KILLING

An Italian jeweler shoots a robber in self-defense in front of his family - now, he must face the consequences of his actions.

MARCH 30 – RUSSIAN ROULETTE

An antiques dealer hatches a devilish plan to get rid of his wife, setting off a deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

