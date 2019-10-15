MHz Networks announces its acquisition from TrustNordisk of the North American rights for 'TWIN', the Norwegian drama series starring Kristofer Hivju from 'Game of Thrones'

"This is a series that is not to be missed," said Frederick Thomas, President and CEO of MHz Networks. "It's in keeping with the very best of MHz programming and something everyone needs to see."

With a budget of EUR 6.7 M, the series was created by Hivju and lead writer/director Kristoffer Metcalfe, who have known each other since they lived together in Oslo in their early 20s.

Synopsis:

Erik and Adam are identical twin brothers, living completely different lives. Erik is a broke surfer bum. Adam is a successful family and businessman. When Erik seeks out his brother for the first time in 15 years, a quarrel ends with Erik and Adam's wife, Ingrid, accidentally killing Adam. To avoid getting arrested for murder and save his brother's family, Erik takes over Adam's identity. It soon turns out that the biggest challenge is not avoiding getting caught – it's pretending to be someone you're not.

The series will premiere on MHz Networks' streaming service MHz Choice February 4, 2020 and on DVD March 17, 2020.

