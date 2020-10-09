MHz Networks Announces Premiere Dates for 'Spiral' Seasons 7 and 8

Created by Alexandra Clert and Guy-Patrick Sainderichin and originally released in France in 2005 as Engrenages, Spiral became a sensation across Europe and Australia, winning awards and commendations from TV France and The Royal Television Society in the UK, among others, and won the International Emmy® Award for Best Drama Series. The series features an all-star cast including Audrey Fleurot (A French Village) as attorney Joséphine Karlsson, who often finds herself at odds with Police Captain Laure Berthaud, played by Caroline Proust (The Tunnel), and Police Lieutenant Gilou Escoffier, played by Thierry Godard (A French Village, The Chalet).

"Spiral has been part of the MHz Choice DNA since our creation so it will be a bittersweet event for us when the series comes to an end," said MHz Networks president and CEO Frederick Thomas. "It's remarkable how large of a fan base Spiral has garnered throughout the years. Our audience will not be disappointed with these final two seasons."

In addition to Spiral: Season 7, MHz Networks will also premiere new seasons of audience favorites Magellan and Murder In…, as well as the two-part police thriller The Informer.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

MAGELLAN: SEASON 3 | MEDIAWAN | NEW SEASON | FRANCE

Veteren actor Jacques Spiesser (Priceless) returns as the meticulous and pragmatic Inspector Magellan. He knows how to put things in perspective when it comes to investigating crimes in the French city of Saignac, not only a home to those leading the good life but also to a series of brutal murders. Magellan Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on MHz Choice.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

MURDER IN… SEASON 6 | FRANCE TÉLÉVISIONS | NEW SEASON | FRANCE

The blockbuster French TV series Murder In… sweeps you along to the great sites and regions of France. Cops chase down the criminals against stunning backdrops: lush forests, remote islands, rocky coastlines, beaches with clear blue water and grand ranches. Sure, there's a murder or two, but along the way you'll get to know French cuisine, unique characters and centuries-old history and legends. Murder In… Seasons 1-5 are currently available on MHz Choice.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

SPIRAL: SEASON 7 | STUDIO CANAL | NEW SEASON | FRANCE

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

THE INFORMER | STUDIO HAMBURG | NEW SERIES | GERMANY

Aylin leads a wild, independent life in Berlin and is anxious to embark on new career in law enforcement, despite her own very checkered past. She's offered the chance to erase her criminal record when she's recruited to become an informer and win over the trust of Musab, a notorious drug smuggler.

