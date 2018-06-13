MHz Networks Premieres New 'Detective Montalbano' Episodes on SVOD and DVD

Based on the blockbuster crime novels by Andrea Camilleri, the episodes depict life in the fictional Sicilian town of Vigata – where the pace of life is slower, there's few cars and home cooking abounds. Detective Montalbano (Luca Zingaretti) heads the police department, solving crimes with his always loyal and sometimes effective police squad who find themselves crossing paths with housewives and fisherman, priests and liars, saints and Mafia dons.

Luca Zingaretti reprises his iconic role as Salvo Montalbano in this international blockbuster series, which set audience records in Italy earlier this year. In "Merry-Go-Round", Montalbano has his hands full as he investigates a suspicious fire in an antique shop, a vanishing playboy and a series of bizarre kidnappings. In the second episode, "Amore", Montalbano investigates the disappearance of a young woman and confronts his own feelings of jealousy about his long-time girlfriend Livia (Sonia Bergamasco). Series regulars Cesare Bocci (Mimi), Peppino Mazzotta (Fazio) and Angelo Russo (Catarella) also return in the new episodes, which are again directed by Alberto Sironi, who has helmed every installment of the series from the beginning.

