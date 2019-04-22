Mi BANK Names Jenny Meier President

"We are thrilled for Jenny to join Mi BANK as president," said Rob Farr, chairman and CEO of Mi BANK. "Jenny brings two decades of banking experience to this role. She has worked in and mastered virtually every facet of the business. She is also well established in the community. She was the perfect choice to help lead our team."

Meier earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Walsh College where she graduated with honors and a Master of Business Administration from Oakland University. Meier also serves as a board member of the Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce.

"I am excited to be on board with Mi BANK – it is a tremendous opportunity to help lead the first new bank in the Midwest in over 10 years," said Meier. "Through my role as president, I am focused on creating an exceptional banking experience for our clients by utilizing the latest in technology and delivering it with unmatched customer service."

Mi BANK recently announced that it raised $30 million in capital and will be the first new bank in the Midwest since 2009. Mi BANK, located at 3707 W. Maple Road, Suite 110 in Bloomfield Hills, opens its doors for business, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

About Mi BANK

Mi BANK was created to set a new standard of excellence for business banking by providing next-level commitment to service, personalization, flexibility, and responsiveness. Located in Bloomfield Hills, Mi BANK offers a full range of products and services tailored to business owners. The goal of Mi BANK is to take care of businesses and the busy people who run them. For more information about Mi BANK, visit www.bankmi.com.

SOURCE Mi BANK

