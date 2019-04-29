Mi BANK Names Tom Dorr Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Dorr was formerly the chief financial officer at Bank of Birmingham. His appointment completes the executive team for Mi BANK, the first new bank in the Midwest since 2009. Mi BANK, located at 3707 W. Maple Road, Suite 110 in Bloomfield Hills, opens its doors for business, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

"Tom's expertise is the perfect addition to Mi BANK's executive team," said Rob Farr, chairman and CEO of Mi BANK. "His broad background and financial experience will be a valuable asset for the bank. He is committed to creating an exceptional experience for Mi BANK clients by leveraging the latest technology and financial tools."

Dorr earned a bachelor's degree from Hillsdale College and is a certified public accountant. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants.

"I am excited to join the Mi BANK executive team," said Dorr. "We have an incredible opportunity to create a new, tailored banking experience for business clients throughout southeast Michigan."

About Mi BANK

Mi BANK was created to set a new standard of excellence for business banking by providing next-level commitment to service, personalization, flexibility, and responsiveness. Located in Bloomfield Hills, Mi BANK offers a full range of products and services tailored to business owners. The goal of Mi BANK is to take care of businesses and the busy people who run them. For more information about Mi BANK, visit www.bankmi.com.

