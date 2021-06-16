MI Charitable Foundation provides scholarships to 40 new graduates

"One of the most rewarding parts of our work is celebrating these accomplished students." Gwen Mallon - MI Foundation

"As a foundation, we want to be sure to recognize those students who believe in helping others," MI Foundation Specialist Gwen Mallon said. "We had an amazing group of applicants, all of whom are passionate about lending a hand in their communities. It was really hard to make the selections."

Created in 2018, the MI Foundation's scholarship program has awarded nearly 100 scholarships in all. The 40 winners this year comprise the largest group of scholarship recipients in the program's history.

"One of the most rewarding parts of our work is celebrating these accomplished students," Mallon said. "We're sure that they'll continue to excel at their next destination."

ABOUT THE MI CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

Born in 2015 from the care and compassion of the MI Windows and Doors' team, the MI Charitable Foundation was created to formalize support within our communities and the causes close to our hearts. Outreach committees are empowered to plan and engage in fundraising and volunteer events they are passionate about, and the result has been rapid growth that continues to humble and inspire us. In addition to local efforts, we also support charities at a national level with product and monetary donations.

ABOUT MI WINDOWS AND DOORS

MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands manufacture stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit miwindows.com.

SOURCE MI Charitable Foundation